FDA bans JUUL products

On June 23, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) banned JUUL products from United States markets. As a result, JUUL Labs, Inc. must stop the sale and distribution of products, and all products currently on the market must be removed. On July 5, the FDA temporarily suspended the order in order to gather additional information for review. Currently, JUUL does not have authorization to legally market, sell, or ship their products within the United States.

This ban was met with relief from both public health officials and concerned parents, because of the rise in youth vaping. In a video interview, professor of pediatrics for the UW School of Medicine Dr. Beth Ebel, said, “[JUUL has] shown to get kids addicted to nicotine, and that can create a lifetime habit.”

JUUL first gained traction in 2017 when it became the most popular e-cigarette brand in the United States. While their mission is to transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes to e-cigarettes to reduce the harm from tobacco, JUUL was made popular, because of their marketing to young audiences. The products were advertised in Seventeen Magazine, Nickelodeon, and other platforms geared toward adolescents.

Along with the marketing campaigns, adolescents were also drawn to JUUL products due to their appealing flavors. JUULpods were made in flavors from mint, crème brulee, and mango. In 2018, JUUL agreed to stop distributing certain pod flavors to reduce youth use. Despite their efforts, a February 2021 study estimated that about one in five high school students use e-cigarettes.

When studies were released that showed the harmful effects of cigarettes on the lungs, there was a steady reduction in use. While e-cigarettes have been marketed as safer than cigarettes, there has been a lack of sufficient research to confidently say this is true. As more research has been released, data has shown that e-cigarettes have plenty of harmful impacts as well.

JUUL products deposit carcinogens in the lungs. “The use of e-cigarettes can also harm brain development,” Dr. Ebel added. “It’s been shown to impact memory and behavior. It has cancer-causing ingredients, and it actually alters the pathway of the developing brain in a way that can promote addiction and dependency later on.”.

The addiction to nicotine that comes from JUUL products has not only proven to impact teen’s health, but their social life too. From skipping class to vape in the bathroom to spending money on pods and harming relationships with friends and family, e-cigarettes create a dependency that takes over.

“Nicotine is essentially a pesticide from the tobacco plant, and it's a highly addictive pesticide,” Dr. Ebel said. “These products are actually getting people to be dependent on this noxious pesticide that is one of the most addictive compounds known.”

