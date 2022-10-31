Finnish ambassador Mikko Hautala sits down with The Daily

On Oct. 25, Finnish ambassador to the United States Mikko Hautala gave a fireside chat at the National Nordic Museum detailing the Russia-Ukraine war. Prior to the event, Ambassador Hautala sat down with The Daily to discuss Finland’s deep ties to Washington state and the connections between the two regions in a wide-ranging interview.

“We’ve been really received in a welcoming fashion,” Hautala said. “We hope we can develop this cooperation further; we hope we can increase the exchange program, we can hopefully reach the point where researchers will be more connected and there will be more joint research topics.”

In 2021, Washington state and Finland signed a five-year memorandum of understanding, outlining partnerships in key sectors of both economies, including the tech and forestry sectors. While not a legal treaty, the pact is aimed at expanding cooperation between the two parties along a number of fronts.

“In this Finland-Washington state cooperation, we really value the scientific cooperation as one of the key dimensions because science is about building the future, and this cooperation is about building a better future for us and Washington state,” Hautala said.

UW’s Scandinavian studies department was founded in 1910. The mid-’90s saw the development of the Finnish studies program. Currently, Andrew Nestigen serves as the chair of the department and is a professor within the Finnish program.

“In Finland, we have a saying: what the students think today, then the country will think in 20 years,” Hautala said.

As the pact enters its second year, both Washington state and Finland are looking at ways of expanding the friendly relationship and deepening business connections.

“With this visit, we are bringing the economic parts fully into [the exchange],” Hautala said. “We started with the connectivity and digital [sectors] and now, we are bringing other sectors.”

Last month, Gov. Jay Inslee led a delegation of politicians and Washington business owners to Finland to strengthen ties. While there, the delegation toured the world headquarters of Finnish oil company Neste, which has transitioned into manufacturing renewable diesel and plastics on a global level.

“You can combine the need to fight climate change and economic interest,” Hautala said. “If you manage your forest resources well and sustainably, you can have lots of economic benefits, but also the climate will benefit too. [For example], using wood for construction is a carbon sink, if you build from wood rather than concrete, the emissions are totally different.”

UW has adopted its own lumber policies in an attempt to mitigate climate change. Founders Hall, the latest addition to campus and final planned building in the Foster School of Business, was built using cross-laminated timber techniques. Cross-laminated timber is made out of renewable materials and requires less fossil fuel consumption than other building materials to fabricate.

“In Finland, we have roughly 50% more wood mass in our forests than we had 50 years ago,” Hautala said. “Wood is the only resource that we have, so we have to manage it carefully. Finland is the most forested country in Europe, 76% covered by forest. It’s also a major resource for Washington state.”

Ambassador Hautala touched on the debates over forest management in both Finland and Washington. According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ website, Washington's 22 million acres of forested land are suffering from a "forest health crisis.” Unhealthy forest lands is one of the primary reasons for the extreme fires the state has seen in recent years.

“This is a difficult discussion also in Finland,” Hautala said. “There’s never a kind of single solution that can stay the same forever. It requires an informed debate. Many of our companies are active here in forestry, I know in Washington state, [the] University of Washington has [one of] the best forestry programs, so I think we have a lot of potential because both Finland and Washington state are very forested.”

The Finno-Washington memorandum remains in effect until 2026. The terms of the agreement allow for the pact to be renewed for more five-year periods as long as both parties are in agreement.

