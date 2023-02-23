Fire hydrant investigation reignited

A burning new mystery has lit campus aflame. Sparks of the conversation were evident as early as 2018, but a recent development has flared up new interest and has the safety-conscious fuming. Who has been painting the fire hydrants around campus purple and gold?

UW Facilities public information specialist Misty Shock Rule has been blazing the trail for any student-detectives incensed by the mystery.

An inconspicuous blog post was shared to the UW Facilities blog Jan. 24. The piece was written by Shock Rule and features investigative journalism that reaches nearly all corners of campus.

The issue of painted fire hydrants seems relatively harmless at first glance. An artistic adornment to campus operations, these purple-and-gold fire hydrants can easily be interpreted as a symbol of school spirit.

However, the puzzle is not all fun and games. The painted fire hydrants pose a serious safety concern. The color of any given fire hydrant communicates vital information to firefighters who only have split seconds to act in the event of an emergency. There are no current plans to resolve the issue, so the culprits are in the clear for now.

Shock Rule’s initial 2018 Facebook post via the UW Alumni Association referred to the paint job as “purple pride.” Though the post marked the beginning of Shock Rule’s interest in these painted fire hydrants, there is no evidence of a link between the 2018 hydrants and today’s painted ones; notably, the different shades of purple and gold all but disprove a connection.

As she searched for any information leading to an answer, Shock Rule fell down a complex rabbit hole. Because she works for UW Facilities, Shock Rule started the investigation in her own department. The fire protection shop manager, Brent Almond, had no definitive answer.

Shock Rule also contacted the University Marketing & Communications team, the UW News office, and University of Washington Athletics, wondering if the colorful fire hydrants represented UW-endorsed school spirit. All returned with the same response: That was not the case.

From there, Shock Rule contacted UW Student Life, working under the assumption that if staff had no idea who was behind it, perhaps students would.

“I knew it would be a long shot for [UW Student Life] to know because it has to rise to the level of a campus organization knowing it,” Shock Rule said. “Ultimately, it is not the responsibility of either staff or students to know. UW Facilities does not have jurisdiction over the fire hydrants; Seattle Public Utilities own and maintain all campus fire hydrants. They also had no information to share.”

Anyone with any information related to a potential suspect or motive are encouraged to contact UW Facilities.

Reach contributing writer Sedona Cheloha at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sedonacheloha

