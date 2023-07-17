First non-prescription birth control pill to be available in 2024

Following the Food and Drug Administration’s July 13 approval, the first over-the-counter birth control pill is expected to be available in early 2024. The pill will be available at drug, convenience, and grocery stores, as well as online.

Opill (norgestrel) is a non-prescription oral pill that is taken daily. Dr. Sarah Prager, professor and director of the family planning division at the obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine highlighted that Opill will be the most effective form of non-prescription contraceptive available.

The pill is estimated to be 91% effective compared to the typical range of 70-85% efficacy for barrier contraceptives like condoms and spermicides.

Of the 6.1 million pregnancies that occur in the U.S. each year, approximately half are unintended. The hope is that the accessibility of Opill may help to reduce the number of unintended pregnancies per year.

According to Prager, the impact will be widespread and not limited to a specific demographic. Even for those who currently have access to prescription birth control, having an over-the-counter option is expected to reduce the risks that come with closed pharmacies or late refills.

“Honestly, it impacts everybody because it doesn't matter what socioeconomic or sociodemographic group somebody is in,” Prager said. “Almost all people who are using contraception at one point or another find themselves with a prescription that has run out, and the pharmacy is closed or they can't get in to see their clinician to get a refill, or they're traveling or some (other) barrier to being able to effectively contracept.

It is expected that the benefits of this change will be the most impactful in communities who have historically faced more barriers in accessing a clinician who can provide them with reproductive healthcare.

“I do think that people who have a harder time getting in to see a clinician — and that would include people who live rurally, that could include people who are of lower socioeconomic status, people in certain other racial or ethnic groups, or who have other access to care barriers,” Prager said. “That would also include adolescents who often have a harder time getting in to see a clinician, especially for reproductive healthcare — all those groups are going to see a significant improvement in access with over-the-counter birth-control pills.”

Similar to other oral birth control medications, Opill must be taken at the same time every day to ensure its efficacy. Common side effects include headaches, dizziness, increased appetite, cramps, bloating, abdominal pain, and irregular bleeding.

Pricing and a timeline for availability is to be determined by the pill’s manufacturer, Perrigo Company PLC/HRA Pharma. More information is expected to be available in the near future.

