First of three 2023-2024 Board of Directors election forums marked by absent candidates, goals to increase communication at ASUW

On April 4, the ASUW Senate hosted the first 2023-2024 Board of Directors election forum, in which the candidates running for next year’s board positions were introduced. Two additional forums will be taking place later this month, with elections taking place from April 17 to April 19.

Talks of communication, transparency, and accessibility on campus dominated the forum discussion. Candidates made it clear that they want to see an improvement in these topics, echoing promises to hold both UW and ASUW accountable to higher standards.

Presidential candidates

Sen. Jacob Feleke, running on the UW Unbound (UWU) ticket, and finance and budget director Mitchell Klein, running on the Huskies Heard (HH) ticket, announced their candidacy for ASUW president.

Feleke discussed how, if elected, he plans to increase opportunities for involvement in ASUW to ensure that every student feels heard and valued. He also mentioned holding regular town meetings where students could state their concerns.

“I believe that the ASUW plays a critical role in creating a more equitable and inclusive campus community,” Feleke said.

Klein, meanwhile, emphasized his commitment to amplify student voices by “giving them the microphone” and not letting ASUW act as a “broken megaphone.”

“I do not have a bike … but I have gotten the bike shop to open,” Klein said. “I listen to students and I let them be the voices.”

Antonio Gonzalez is also listed as a presidential candidate but was not present at the forum.

More information on candidates can be found on the ASUW Elections Administration Committee (EAC) website.

Vice presidential candidates

Director of the Office of Inclusive Design Thomas Sefair-Lopez and Ellis Andrews are running for vice president on the HH ticket and UWU ticket, respectively.

Sefair-Lopez discussed his passion for establishing a positive workplace environment in ASUW, while Andrews pointed out wanting to change UW’s inability to provide resources to its students.

Director of campus partnerships candidates

Azaan Brown, running on the UWU ticket, is one of two candidates running for director of campus partnerships; the second candidate was not present at the forum.

Brown emphasized his commitment to making opportunities on campus more widely known and accessible, as he hadn’t been aware of them until “late into [his] UW career.”

Director of community relations candidates

Senator and HH candidate Anastacia Mikaele is one of two candidates running for director of community relations; the second candidate did not attend the forum.

Mikaele discussed wanting to hold collaborative, free-flow conversations with a diverse group of students and organizations, if she were to be elected.

Director of diversity efforts candidates

Three candidates — Sen. Nat Cabrera on the HH ticket, Leah Sishu on the UWU ticket, and Tashmee Sarwar — spoke about their prospective future goals. With five total candidates, the director of diversity efforts is the most contested position. The two other listed candidates did not attend the forum.

All three drew from their own intersectional backgrounds to highlight why they would be a good fit for the position. For example, Sishu discussed wanting an “open communications system,” while Cabrera mentioned communication as a remedy, rather than “the goal itself.”

Director of internal policy candidates

Senator and HH candidate Francisco Dojenia and Eli Nho are running for director of internal policy; Elias Kinyanjui, the third candidate running for the position, did not attend the forum.

Both Dojenia and Nho laid out their previous experience doing similar tasks to that of the position, and stated that they hope to continue building on their knowledge.

Director of programming candidates

ASUW membership coordinator and UWU candidate Naomi Snow and HH candidate Edgar Quiroz Sanchez are running for director of programming.

Sanchez discussed wanting to hold conversations centered around non-traditional students, while Snow emphasized increasing student newsletters and surveys for more transparency.

Director of university affairs candidates

Senator and UWU candidate Nandana Jaideep is one of two candidates running for director of university affairs; the second candidate, Katherine Chancellor, did not attend the forum.

Jaideep discussed wanting to see ASUW meet its potential by using its resources and abilities to reach out to students.

More information about each candidate running for the 2023-2024 Board of Directors elections can be found on the EAC website.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

Reach writer Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shira__zur

