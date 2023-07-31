Five people shot during community outreach event in South Seattle

Late Friday night, a spokesperson from UW Medicine confirmed that Harborview Medical Center received four people who had suffered gunshot wounds at a shooting in South Seattle. A fifth victim was treated on site.

Police were notified of the incident at 9200 Rainier Avenue South just after 9 p.m.

The shooting occurred during a pop-up community outreach event that aimed to give out toys, clothes, and food to those in need. Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz said that “dozens and dozens” of bullets were fired by the shooter at the event. It is unknown whether the victims were targeted.

A Saturday morning update from UW Medicine reported that the 25-year-old male, who was in critical condition upon arrival to Harborview, and the 24-year-old female are now in satisfactory condition. The 28-year-old female and 34-year-old male were discharged on Saturday morning.

Police are currently searching for at least two suspects but have no physical descriptions or descriptions of the vehicle that was driven.

This is a currently developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

