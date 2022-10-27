In 2019, Urban@UW found that 20% of UW students said that they either sometimes or often ran out of food and didn’t have enough money to buy more. A recent spike in visitors to the UW pantry suggests food insecurity is rising among UW students due to the effects of the pandemic and rising prices.

According to a ​​Washington State Food Security Survey conducted by UW and WSU, food insecurity has more than doubled in Washington state since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, a subsequent study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that prices for food at home in the Seattle area rose 13.3% from a year ago.

Abigail Garcia, a second-year student, couldn't buy groceries earlier this year when a scholarship fell through and she had to end up paying for part of her tuition.

“I definitely didn't think the pantry was for me at first,” Garcia said. “I considered it to be something for people who actually needed it until I realized it would really benefit me.”

The UW Food Pantry ​​reopened for in-person shopping for the first time since the pandemic during summer 2022. It saw a sharp rise in visitors that has continued into autumn.

“We’re currently seeing more Huskiesat the pantry than we have ever before,” UW Food Pantry student director Alexander Silver said. “Based on our responses from visitors and the sheer number of students and staff utilizing the pantry, I would say that food insecurity is rising at UW.”

The pantry rations out their food supply over the week to ensure their selection is consistent each day. This allows them to be equitable to everyone’s schedules.

“Throughout the day, we’re seeing that the pantry gets cleaned out everyday in the morning or afternoon, and at night, our selection isn’t always as plentiful,” Silver said. “It’s not realistic for us to ration our food hour to hour.”

Since Jan. 1, the group has served over 1,492 households in the UW community and given out over 65,000 pounds of food and hygiene products, according to Silver.

“With the rise of visitors that we’ve seen this past year, our food purchases and donations don’t go as far,” Silver said. “As a result, our shelves aren’t always as fully stocked as we would like them to be.”

To accommodate the increase in visitors, the pantry is shifting their stock to include higher volumes of kitchen staples and buying foods in bulk. In doing so, they hope to decrease their food cost per pound.

With the help of their student volunteer team, they take these bulk items and repackage them into smaller servings, so more people are able to access these resources. Fresh organic produce is also supplied by the UW Farm.

Additionally, food recovery coordinator Hannah Whobrey has assembled volunteers to collect fresh, donated, and ready-to-eat items from Housing & Food Services (HFS) and Starbucks.

Furthermore, since the pantry opened for in-person services, waiting time has decreased, and has allowed the experience to feel like shopping at a grocery store.

The UW Food Pantry aims to provide a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment for students. Their biggest strengths are that they both provide food and connect visitors to other resources outside campus to continue supporting them.

This has helped the pantry’s efforts to decrease stigma around access to food. In a recent in-house poll, they found that more than half of the visitors reported that there is a stigma around food assistance but that it’s getting better, and less than 5% of visitors felt that the stigma is getting worse, according to Silver.

Taina Troncoso, a third-year student, also experienced food insecurity last year from having the lowest dining hall plan available through HFS while living in the residence halls.

While living on North Campus, the dining halls were open during inconvenient times for her class schedule or would close early, leaving Troncoso and others hungry. Additionally, the prices were too expensive for the small portion sizes they served.

“I would have to wake up early to go get my food,” Troncoso said. “In North Campus, the District Market wasn't open, so, by the time I would be able to go visit West Campus, a lot of the time stuff would be wiped out.”

Although Troncoso was aware of some of the resources that were available to her, the biggest barrier that prevented her from seeking assistance was asking for help.

“There is a stigma in Latino culture to ask for help,” Troncoso said. “I don't like to ask for help … But I know that there's nothing wrong with asking for help, honestly.”

Currently, the best way to support the pantry is by organizing a food drive, dropping off any donations, or donating via their Amazon wishlist or the Husky Hunger Relief Fund. More information can be found on the UW Food Pantry’s website.

Reach contributing writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

