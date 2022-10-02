Four shot in second night of Ave shootings, suspect remains at large

This article was updated as more information came in.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, SPD responded to reports of shots fired near the corner of Northeast 43rd Street and University Way. This marked the second consecutive night of shootings on the Ave over the first weekend of fall quarter.

As per the UW Alert Blog, four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. All of the victims were UW students and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The suspect, reportedly fleeing the scene in an “unknown direction” by foot, was described to police as being approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, male, with a large build, a gash near an eyebrow, and was said to be wearing a “dark-colored cap and dark hoodie.”

The suspect was not apprehended at the scene of the crime. Although the area was reopened before 2:30 in the morning, police are urging the community to stay “vigilant” and state that further updates can be found on their website, if they become available. This is a developing story.

