Four UW researchers celebrated for advancements in science

The council of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) elect members of their society to be named as fellows annually. For researchers, scientists, teachers, and other innovators, being named an AAAS fellow is a lifetime honor. At the ceremonial annual Fellows Forum in Washington, D.C., fellows are awarded with a certificate and a blue and gold rosette.

Among the 506 fellows announced this year, UW professors Emily Bender, Sean Sullivan, Deborah Illman, and John Marzluff were recognized for their scientific achievements by AAAS.

“I first attended AAAS in 2016 when I was part of a panel there,” Bender, a professor with the department of linguistics, said. “I wondered what such a broad conference could be like and I found it to be remarkable.”

Concerned about the impending climate disaster, Bender attended sessions on both language and energy. She was encouraged when everyone spoke with enthusiasm about their idea for advancing alternative energy economies. According to Bender, it’s important that the public becomes scientifically literate in how language technology in energy works, so that people can be informed consumers.

Along with Bender, Illman has also been a part of AAAS for some time. Introduced in her high school days, Illman would read her father’s subscription to the journal, Science, published by AAAS.

Illman attributes her biggest accomplishment to her mentorship of students in scientific writing. She was the founding editor of the journal Northwest Science, which has been honored with 10 awards from the Society for Technical Communication, including three Tech & Learning Best of Show awards.

“My overall motivation stemmed from trying to answer the question, ‘What would it take to raise the bar on quality of science reporting in our society in terms of quality, accuracy, depth,

and balance?’” Illman said. “It is such a great honor to receive this recognition of my work.”

Sullivan also has a longstanding relationship with the AAAS. He was first introduced to the association when he started his academic career in the 1980s.

Along with his wife Catrena Sullivan, Sean Sullivan, a professor of pharmacy and health services, has been on sabbatical leave at the London School of Economics since September 2022.

Sullivan primarily works on drug pricing, especially ways in which government policies influence pharmaceutical markets and patient outcomes. In the United Kingdom, people are currently struggling with the economic and energy crises aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

“We have seen a Queen, a King, and three prime ministers during our short stay,” Sullivan said. “We live close to the Ukrainian Embassy.”

Over the course of his 30-year tenure at UW, Sullivan considers his greatest scientific contributions to be the students he’s worked with over the years.

“I have two amazing Ph.D. students right now, Victoria Dayer and Emma Cousin, who are just getting started,” Sullivan said. “They are certainly future AAAS fellows.”

After four years as an AAAS member, one is eligible to be nominated by either the managing groups of the society’s 24 fields, the CEO, or any three previously elected fellows who are current members and have no affiliation to the institution of the nominee.

Marzluff, a professor of wildlife science in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, theorized his nomination was due to his publications in the media. While he doesn't know one of the women who nominated him, he is eager to meet her at the Fellows Forum.

“What sparked my interest was [that] my father-in-law was a fellow,” Marzluff said. “He was a geophysicist, and so that was always a big deal for him and that made it a little extra special for me.”

Marzluff attributed much of his success to UW, including the wealth of wildlife around campus that generated many questions for his research.

“Seattle is a little unusual in that the crows, in particular, are very tame and very cued in on people, especially on our campus,” Marzluff said. “Just having that right in my face all the time, it's kind of like, ‘Well, we should probably look at this a little more.’”

Having studied bird-human interactions for many years, Marzluff credits his biggest accomplishment to the shifting attitudes about birds like crows. Many people see crows as a nuisance or a sign of bad luck, yet Marzluff takes pride in changing the narrative.

The society encourages not only professionals, but also students to become members, regardless of educational pursuit.

“There’s a lot of other fellows on our campus, and it’s a tribute to the strength of our faculty and their recognition beyond our academy here,” Marzluff said. “That’s a real positive thing for students to be able to take advantage of.”

Reach contributing writer Saida Nor at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @saidaxnor

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.