‘Full of energy, full of agitation, full of hope’

Amid pouring rain and grating construction noises, UW anti-war and anti-imperialist organization Resist US-Led War rallied by the HUB to begin their impassioned “Cut Ties With Boeing, Cut Ties With War Profiteers” campaign . Bolstered by a coalition of allied campus organizations, protestors beat drums, waved flags, gave speeches, and led chants in opposition to UW’s ties with Boeing.

Boeing, known to most as a commercial airplane company, makes 42% of their profits from developing military weapons and systems. Nearly 15,000 of Boeing's employees work within the defense sector. Behind Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, Boeing is the third largest war-profiting company in the world.

“Boeing has a huge economic, cultural, and physical presence on campus,” UW employee and Resist US-Led War member Nikhil said. “There are Boeing internship and career fair opportunities, Boeing capstone projects, a Boeing auditorium, Boeing aeronautics and engineering, Boeing advanced research center, Boeing AI center.”

Behind the rally, next to the Engineering Library, Boeing is currently funding the construction of a new Interdisciplinary Engineering Building (IEB).

“As young people, it is important to understand where our university's money and resources and commitments are and what our education is really being used for,” UW employee and Resist US-Led War member Carly Brook said.

The movement is calling on UW to return its $10 million dollar investment from Boeing to build the IEB and seek alternative sources of funding, to ban the company from UW recruitment spaces, and to replace all Boeing funded scholarships, research, fellowships, and investments with “pro-people academic opportunities.”

“Boeing and Lockheed Martin and Raytheon and other war profiteers gain tremendous value by being heavily integrated into university campuses,” Nikhil said. “They recruit engineering students to work for them, and conduct research for drones and missile guidance systems with public money. UW is the largest public education institution and largest public health institution in the state of Washington, and we believe that as students and community members that that money and those resources should be in service of people and not weapons corporations.”

Boeing, they say, should not be allowed to set any agendas or control UW education in any way. By cutting ties, the protestors say, UW will limit its involvement with war and harm.

“There have been other college campaigns to cut ties with Boeing,” second-year student and Resist US-Led War member Susie said. “Portland State University had a really successful campaign in 2021. Their associated students passed a resolution calling on their admin to cut ties with Boeing, so we know that the campaign that we are doing has a base.”

The rally brought optimism and a feeling of solidarity to its participants. Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return UW, International Women’s Alliance, and Anakbayan-UW, all allied organizations, gathered alongside Resist US-Led War in support. In total, nearly 60 students protested.

“You could hear the sounds of construction, because the [IEB] was being built in the background. You could hear the sound while we were objecting. It was really powerful to deliver our demands and consolidate our strength as an anti-war organization,” Nikhil said. “It was full of energy, full of agitation, full of hope and collective power. This is just the beginning.”

In the future, Resist US-Led War plans to hold public teach-ins, build community support and solidarity, and protest further. You can read their list of demands, sign their petition, and learn more on their Instagram page, @resist.seattle.

Reach writer Quinn Rector at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @QuinnRector

