Gender neutrality in a gendered language

Language is one of the many challenges that has prevented nonbinary people of Latin American descent from feeling accepted within their own community due to Spanish being a gendered language.

In Spanish, all nouns have a gender. Other words used in conjunction with nouns agree in gender as well, therefore all articles and adjectives are also gendered. Most masculine nouns end in “o,” while most feminine nouns end in “a.” If the gender is not specified or known, or if the noun is representing a group with both masculine and feminine members in it, then the masculine ending is used as a default.

There has been a movement to begin making the Spanish language gender-neutral and more inclusive. The X and the @ symbol were originally used to replace the “o” and “a” vowels. However, both of these forms are difficult to pronounce and only offer a written alternative, not an oral one.

The word “Latine” offers a gender-neutral form of the word Latino for both written and oral forms. This word was created by LGBTQIA+, nonbinary, and feminist communities in Spanish-speaking countries as a way to protest the entire structure of the language.

“It’s important to create space and change the existing spaces,” Milán Hortencia Suárez, a third-year student, said.

Organizations such as the ASUW Latine Student Commission and the Latine Student Union have changed their names from Latinx to Latine to be more inclusive of nonbinary people from Latin American descent at UW.

“It made me happy that organizations are getting more informed about the many ways that they can support the diverse populations of people,” Alex Sandoval, a nonbinary, Latine student intending on transferring to UW this upcoming fall, said. “It made me feel more comfortable to like, maybe reach out to these organizations and introduce myself.”

While Latine offers a new form of identity, it can also serve as an example for how to remove gender from conversations in Spanish by adding the pronouns such as elle (them) to replace the traditional el (he) and ella (she) or replacing words with “o” or “a” endings with an “e.”

This shift is still something very new that hasn’t garnered much attention in either the Spanish or wider Latin American communities.

“I don't really see that support or acceptance from my family, even for my family members that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Sandoval said. “I feel like it’s harder for them to understand gender outside of the binary.”

According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center, about 25% of U.S. adults have heard the term Latinx. Meanwhile, only 3% self-identify with the term. Shifting toward Latine could create a path where Spanish speakers use a gender-neutral word to describe their community and for nonbinary people to identify themselves.

While some pushback is inevitable, it is important to note that languages naturally evolve and change over time to reflect the ever-changing reality of its speakers.

“Language changes based on those who speak it,” Suárez said. “It’s the community that controls it, we can just make the decision to be better.”

Creating changes like this to be more inclusive of people could potentially even be life-saving to some.

“Coming from a small town with a religious family, it does feel very discouraging to not be able to be myself or tell my parents who I am,” Sandoval said. “It can be really depressing, but whenever I hear Latine, I feel included in conversations and it makes me feel more hopeful that one day I'll get to be who I am, and I know for sure other people could feel like that too.”

