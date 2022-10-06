‘Get both now’

October marks the unofficial beginning of flu season. As students and staff come back to a fall quarter with far fewer masks than in recent UW memory, experts are predicting that the 2022-2023 flu season will be especially tough and encourage anyone to get vaccinated as early as possible.

Dr. John Lynch is an associate professor of medicine, allergies, and infectious diseases at the UW School of Medicine. Lynch also treats infectious diseases at Harborview Medical Center.

“What we're likely to be seeing is both things, influenza and COVID-19, at the same time,” Lynch said. “Things like masking to prevent COVID — it can be [a] really positive thing for all of us. We can prevent things like influenza and many other respiratory viruses.”

Despite the fact that flu seasons during the pandemic years proved to be some of the least severe in terms of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, experts have looked to nations in the southern hemisphere such as Australia, where the flu season has already run its course, with worry and skepticism about this year. Changes in behavior, such as indoor masking and an overall shift away from indoor activities with large groups of people, have been seen as the causes for the mild flu seasons.

“What we’ve learned over the last few years is that simple things like masking in schools is really effective in decreasing all kinds of respiratory viruses — influenza, things like respiratory syncytial virus, which we know is really bad for little kids and older adults,” Lynch said. “But many other cold and flu viruses that we are used to seeing, things like masking to prevent COVID, could be a really positive thing for all of us.”

While there have been questions of whether or not it is safe to receive both the flu shot and a COVID-19 booster in a single doctor’s visit, medical officials are assuring that this will not have any added negative side effects to a patient.

“Getting both shots at the same time is perfectly fine,” Lynch said. “We know that sometimes people have a little rockier road with a sore arm or just maybe feeling a little headachy with the flu vaccine or maybe one of the COVID vaccines. It’s OK to spread them out, but what works is when you have access to them.”

Those who are two months out from their initial COVID-19 vaccine or last booster are eligible for the new, omicron-specific booster.

At the end of the day, getting both a flu shot and COVID-19 booster is a matter of convenience for the patient more than anything else, according to Lynch.

“We all have busy lives, so you have a flu shot, you have the omicron booster, get both now, so they’re both dealt with,” Lynch said.

