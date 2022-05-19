“An opportunity to stand up for one another’: ASUW Senate votes to expand access to reproductive health care

At the May 17 ASUW Senate meeting, legislation calling for UW to expand access to reproductive healthcare across campus was passed. The resolution calls for the university to offer emergency contraceptives such as Plan B in vending machines across campus that are continuously available as well as provide medical abortion by pill through Hall Health.
The resolution comes weeks after the senate passed legislation calling for UW to vocally support the right to an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. Washington state law allows the right to an abortion, which will remain in effect even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The bill was sponsored by Kels Rizzo and co-sponsored by Nat Cabrera, Kimberly Chen, Kip Diaz, Kat Kane, Sydney Spencer, Madison Truitt, Anastasia Vargas, Sephora-Clotilde Zoro, Katherine Chen, Anya Fogel, and Toby Gallant.
Vending machines containing contraceptives and other hygienic items are a relatively new feature to some college campuses, appearing predominantly in California. Students at the University of California, Davis, were the first to come up with the idea in 2015, and they can now be found in multiple UC schools as well as at Stanford University.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a medical abortion uses medication to induce an abortion rather than surgery. Following a physician’s evaluation, the process can be started in either a clinical setting or at home. This type of medical treatment can be used up to around ten to eleven weeks into a pregnancy.
“I think it’s really easy, when we grow up in these blue states where we have these broad strokes ‘yes of course, yes of course,’ to not realize the barriers many in our own communities face,” Rizzo said. “This is a real opportunity to stand up for one another and those we don’t know.”
Currently, contraceptives such as the morning-after pill and Plan B are available in most pharmacies nationwide. Despite being legal in all states, these medications are only stocked in roughly 60% of available stores, according to a 2018 report commissioned by the American Society for Emergency Contraception.
Anya Fogel, secretary of Huskies for Reproductive Freedom and co-sponsor of the legislation, spoke in support of the resolution.
“We do have it good compared to other areas of the country,” Fogel said. “But that’s not good enough.”
The bill passed the senate 57-0-3 and will be presented to the Board of Directors.
The legislation seeks to make plan B available at no cost. Do we know who is going to pay for that? It would be fine if plan B still had a price tag in the vending machines, but making it free would shift responsibility to the wider student body. Other people shouldn't pay for one person's sexual choices.
