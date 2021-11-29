Pandemic fallout keeps UW faculty salaries stagnant for 2021

Budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused merit raises for non-union represented faculty and professional staff at UW to be excluded from the fiscal year 2021 (FY21) budget. Classified staff contracts are negotiated separately with the university by union collective bargaining.
Seattle’s high cost of living continued to be a problem during the pandemic. As per The Seattle Times and the Council for Community and Economic Research, Seattle is the sixth-most expensive U.S. city, with the average cost of rent for a Seattle apartment totaling $2,595 — nearly 20% above the national average.
Despite these high costs of living, most faculty and professional staff members’ pay remained at the same level it had in FY2020. This marked the first time since 2011 that the University’s Operating Budget did not include a merit or wage increase of between 2 and 4%, Vice Provost for Planning and Budgeting Sarah Norris Hall said. The Office of Planning and Budgeting is responsible for allocating financial resources across the university in an ethical and responsible way according to university and state guidelines.
“The President, Provost with concurrence from deans, chancellors, and the Faculty Senate did not implement a 2% merit in FY21 out of an abundance of caution during the height of the pandemic,” Norris Hall said in an email. “The Board of Regents concurred.”
Such an important and critical decision impacting so many employees is one that is not made lightly, Norris Hall said, and involved a variety of interested groups in the budget making process.
“The state asked UW to model [a] 15% budget reduction based on prevalent concerns that our state was headed into a recession,” Norris Hall said.
Since UW is a public school, it relies on state appropriations awarded in the biennial budget for crucial funding. In Washington state, higher education funding is categorized as discretionary — important, but not necessary. Because these types of funds are not automatically guaranteed, UW must follow Washington state guidelines in order to obtain state funding.
“While we hope to implement increases that are reflective of local inflationary conditions, our ability to do so completely hinges on our receipt of state support and a return to normal operations for raises to be implemented,” Norris Hall said.
The Great Recession of 2008-2011 also left UW scrambling to find areas to cut the budget in the wake of an unprecedented state funding cut. This led to a fundamental shift in how UW funds are raised, as most of this money once given to the school by the state now comes from students’ tuition.
Looking ahead, UW budget planners are cautiously optimistic about FY22 and beyond. Core funding, made up of state funds and student tuition, has for the most part recovered from the pandemic. A 2% merit pool increase was included on the FY22 UW operating budget.
“We submitted a request to the state of Washington for full support of a [3%] merit raise for faculty and professional staff in FY23, and we will begin bargaining with our unions next summer regarding wage increases,” Norris Hall said.
Reach contributing writer Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.