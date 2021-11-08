Cauce talks COVID-19, hybrid learning, policing at student senate forum

UW President Ana Mari Cauce held a forum addressing the ASUW Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The forum was a hybrid event, with the majority of viewers attending in Savery Hall, while others attended via Zoom.
Cauce opened the forum by praising the university community for its successful efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
“Compared to last year at this time, we have many, many fewer cases now that we’re in person than last year when we were remote,” Cauce said.
According to Cauce, 21 students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 10 days, and the rate of infection is 0.4% over the past three weeks. Over 98% of students and staff are fully vaccinated. UW staff, like all Washington state employees, were mandated to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 18, and student vaccine verification was due Oct. 29.
Cauce said students who neglect to submit proof of vaccination will have their academic registration placed on hold, making them unable to register for winter quarter classes. Cauce noted that documentation status can be seen on MyUW for students who are unsure if they have submitted proper documentation.
Staff members who did not provide proof of vaccination were placed on unpaid leave and have until the end of November to provide documentation in order to return to work, according to Cauce.
“We’re hoping that some of the people who are now on unpaid leave will decide to get vaccinated,” Cauce said.
Despite promising statistics, Cauce emphasized the importance of continued diligence when it comes to maintaining low transmission levels, especially during the upcoming winter months.
“Things are going quite well, but it's very important to be clear that we shouldn’t get too complacent,” Cauce said. “What we saw last year is that there was a rise, particularly after holiday travel, and as winter came.”
Cauce also addressed difficulties associated with the university’s lack of hybrid learning support.
“I’m very aware that there is a desire for more remote learning options and more flexibility for students,” Cauce said.
Cauce urged students who feel their professors weren’t accommodating illnesses properly to first speak with their instructor directly, then contact the chair of the department, and if needed, speak with the dean's office if the issue is not resolved.
When Cauce began taking questions from the audience, several students voiced frustrations regarding the lack of guaranteed access to remote learning, describing variability in the extent to which different professors provide virtual access to classes.
Kat Kane, director of the ASUW Womxn's Action Commission, spoke about how she struggled to gain adequate access to her classes when she fell ill.
“I advocated for myself, I spoke to my professors, I did everything right and still was not accommodated,” Kane said. “How am I supposed to believe your statements about accommodation when I did everything right and still I lost my access for classes?”
Toby Gallant, assistant director of the Student Disability Commission (SDC), expressed similar frustrations, and said the SDC has taken many efforts to persuade administrators to increase distance learning opportunities.
“At this point, the SDC has exhausted all of its avenues, and forced us to see the only way to protect disabled students in ensuring remote accessibility is filing a complaint and possibly class action lawsuit through the ADA office for the violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Gallant said.
Cauce said she does not anticipate the university will ever be able to guarantee that every class is offered both live and asynchronously, but options for completely asynchronous classes will continue to expand.
“I think that there is a lot more hybridization than there has been in the past,” Cauce said. “You can tell [that] campus is not as dense as it used to be. There are a lot of classes using hybrid options.”
Cauce also addressed ongoing changes to UWPD’s operations on campus, which have come amidst calls from the Black Student Union to defund and disband UWPD entirely.
“Campus safety needs to be more than policing,” Cauce said. “I do believe that there is a place for armed police on our campus, but we are greatly minimizing the responses that are made by our police [by] using more not-armed safety responders.”
Cauce emphasized the importance of differentiating police response in maintaining student safety.
“What we’re working towards is making sure that the response is appropriate to what the issue is,” Cauce said.
Reach reporter Mari Kanagy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mari_kanagy
