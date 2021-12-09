New registration priority system for HCDE department

The department of human centered design & engineering (HCDE) broke from UW tradition and had undergraduate students register for classes by year rather than class standing for the upcoming winter quarter. Usually, UW has students register for classes according to the number of completed and in-progress credits.
HCDE is an engineering discipline that, according to the department website, works to “advance the study and practice of design to improve cognition, behavior, engagement, or participation among individuals, groups, organizations, and communities of people.”
“The reasons we decided to try this out was because, historically, most engineering programs were two years long, so students were getting in at the end of their sophomore year,” Alex Llapitan, senior academic counselor in the HCDE department, said. “But now that [Direct to College admission] is placing students [in the major] at the end of their freshman year, there were a lot of second-year students that wanted to take level 300 classes.”
Direct to College (DTC) is a specific admission process for prospective Huskies applying to the College of Engineering that grants them direct admission into their chosen engineering department at the end of their freshman year, except for computer engineering, which uses Direct to Major admission. Students in DTC are able to explore the 11 other engineering majors prior to applying to a specific one.
“For fall quarter registration, which was back in spring, we were seeing that a lot of DTC students that had a lot of credits from the start were actually registering before third-year students just because they had more credits,” Llapitan said. “That actually caused some students some more serious problems where if they hadn’t gotten help from us, they wouldn’t have been able to graduate on time.”
Running Start allows juniors and seniors in high school to take college courses at Washington state’s 34 community and technical colleges, thus earning credits that they can transfer to college. Students also often come into UW with credits from Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.
“We know it was stressful for some students to have to wait till period 2 registration, but we are going to see what students thought about it,” Llapitan said. “If it turns out that this is actually worse for students, then we will go back to the way it was before.”
HCDE undergraduate Frannie Ello understands the rationale behind the decision and believes it will be beneficial.
“It can be stressful for many undergraduates to register for the classes they need to graduate,” Ello said in an email. “I think this has been helpful in allowing many Junior/Senior level HCDE students to complete their graduation requirements in a timely manner.”
