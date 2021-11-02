ASUW BOD approves UW student advocacy bills

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) reviewed and approved three pieces of student senate legislation Thursday. A common theme among them was student advocacy, focusing on supporting BIPoC students in the political science and law, societies, and justice departments, creating a transfer student advocacy committee, and protecting the education of currently and formerly incarcerated UW students.
Board Bill 5.18 outlines actions that UW could take in order to combat the marginalization students experience in their courses, and specifically covers topics including racism, sexism, fatphobia, ableism, and the systemic oppression of BIPoC individuals.
These demands include, but are not limited to: emphasizing the duty of professors to create an environment of academic freedom that respects the dignity of others and is free of personal biases; making discrimination and racism in course content and language grounds for revoking tenure; reforming the reporting system currently in place to handle racial discrimination; and auditing offending departments, among other actions.
ASUW specifically asked that the university audit the curriculum of the Jackson School of International Studies and the political science department, citing an incident in a comparative politics course in which a white male professor belittled a Black male student for expressing their concern when the professor referred to Indigenous South Africans as ‘Blacks.’
“I think there’s an inherent power dynamic that might be really hard for students of color to participate in actively,” Gabby Rivera, vice president of internal affairs of the Graduate & Professional Student Senate, said.
With only two abstentions from Rivera and director of community relations Geeta Iyer, the bill was adopted.
Board Bill 5.03 endorses the creation of a transfer student advocacy committee under ASUW’s director of community relations. One of the committee’s main duties would be “exploring models for transfer student involvement in university causes and department governance, and examining policies that deepen divides and inequity for transfer students,” senate vice speaker Sarah May said.
Board Bill 5.04 hopes to make the university more supportive of the educational pursuits of currently or formerly incarcerated individuals in the state, calling for the implementation of a strong prison education program. The bill specifically looks at UW’s investments in BlackRock, the second-largest shareholder of for-profit prison operator GEO, and purchases of dorm furniture manufactured by Washington State Correctional Industries.
Unlike the University of Oregon, and some community colleges in Washington state, UW does not grant credits to currently incarcerated students who take classes through UW programs, the bill stated. The bill calls for UW to give currently and/or formerly incarcerated students the opportunity to obtain a bachelor of arts.
“The only major amendment that was made to [Board Bill 5.04] was just that [the senate] asked that more money be divested from BlackRock and put towards a scholarship,” May said.
The bill was approved by the BOD with zero abstentions or oppositions.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST in HUB 303 and on Zoom. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach reporter Lacey Robertson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @laceynicolerob
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.