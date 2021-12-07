Health care, equity, and funding main concerns at 14th Annual Legislative Reception

Students and legislators gathered last week at UW’s 14th Annual Legislative Reception, hosted by the ASUW Office of Government Relations and the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS).
The event, an opportunity for students to meet with state legislators and discuss the ASUW and GPSS’s legislative priorities, had several state representatives, senators, and UW Regents in attendance.
UW President Ana Mari Cauce opened discussion by highlighting the achievements that UW and the legislature have accomplished, noting the “historic reinvestment in public education” of the Workforce Education Investment Act, which passed the legislature in 2019. Otherwise known as the Washington College Grant, the act offers full tuition scholarships to the state’s public universities for students from families making below the median income level.
The legislature renewed its commitment to funding the grant in 2020. This year’s legislative agenda prioritizes increased eligibility and continued support.
“[It is] vitally important that we not let the effects of the pandemic derail the impact of that investment,” Cauce said.
ASUW Director of Legislative Affairs Mason Green unveiled the undergraduate student’s legislative priorities. Themes included increasing access to health care and mental health resources, reducing barriers to sexual assault prevention and care, increasing state funding and access to education, and ensuring equity and access for all students.
Coupled with the pandemic, students referenced their experiences of last year’s racial equity protests and the mental strain of adjusting to transitions between online and in-person school.
“As students, we have the power to let legislators know, let lobbyists and other involved members know what our issues are and what affects us on a daily basis,” Green said.
Demands for equity and access include the reallocation of campus safety funds from current policing systems, the removal of the George Washington statue from campus, the extension of state financial aid to undocumented students, increased resources and support for Middle Eastern and North African students, funding for disability services, and disability, equity, and inclusion training for faculty and staff.
Similarly, GPSS asked legislators to increase representation of graduate students in policymaking and to make graduate and professional school more inclusive and tuition prices more affordable.
“Basic needs like health care and child care are not accessible to graduate and professional students,” Ashlee Abrantes, a Ph.D. candidate in the department of environmental and forest science, said.
Abrantes shared her story as a working mother who was ineligible for health care coverage because she was a graduate student, and, when she did receive coverage, was only covered for the academic year. The GPSS agenda proposed instituting an “opt-out, university-based, affordable health insurance plan open to all students and their dependents.”
Other graduate priorities include making graduate education more equitable and accessible for BIPoC and minority students to increase the diversity of professional programs in the state.
The keynote speaker was Sen. Joe Nguyen, one of the first two Vietnamese American legislators in Washington state history, who spoke to the value of bringing young and diverse voices to policy discussions.
“Of the policies we’re working on in the legislature, many, if not most, like climate change and affordability, don’t impact the people who are currently in office —- it impacts you and future generations,” Nguyen said.
The upcoming legislative session convenes Jan. 11, 2022. Students interested in legislative advocacy can contact the ASUW Office of Government Relations to hear more about their plans for the upcoming session.
Reach reporter Hope Morris at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hopexmorris
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.