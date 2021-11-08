Thousands of students yet to submit proof of vaccination, will face holds on winter registration

A week after the Oct. 29 deadline to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19, 91% of UW students have verified they are vaccinated, according to UW’s official COVID-19 case tracking dashboard. The remaining 9% — or approximately 4,000 students — will be ineligible to register for winter quarter classes until they submit vaccination verification or request an exemption.
“We are pleased with the progress students have made in submitting their information,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta wrote in an email. “[W]e are hopeful that as the deadline gets closer and they become aware of the pending registration hold — if they are not already — more students will submit their information.”
Students who have yet to verify their vaccination status are currently being contacted by UW health officials and will have registration holds lifted upon submitting relevant documents or applying for a religious or medical exemption, according to Balta.
Students can visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Portal to upload their documents — such as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-issued vaccination record card — after which registration holds will automatically be lifted.
UW is one of more than 1,130 colleges and universities requiring vaccinations for students or staff during the fall term, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.
“Widespread vaccination is the only real way we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote in a letter to the campus community when announcing the mandate earlier this year.
Since the student body returned to campus for the first time since the pandemic began, the mandate has been effective at keeping case numbers low — of the nearly 80,000 COVID-19 tests administered by the Husky Coronavirus Testing program, only 1% have been positive.
“We are confident that the vaccination mandate — in addition to other precautions such as mask mandates indoors, air filtration and regular cleaning of shared spaces — has helped prevent the spread of the virus,” Balta wrote. “Thanks in part to widespread vaccination, cases at UW have been declining since the start of the quarter.”
The university also says it is unaware of a single case of COVID-19 transmission occurring in a classroom since the quarter began, according to Balta.
In addition to successfully reducing COVID-19 cases, vaccine mandates enjoy strong support among students. A recent College Pulse survey found that 72% of U.S. college students polled believed getting the vaccine should be required to return to in-person classes.
Although adherence to vaccine mandates has been quite high at UW, other universities have found them more difficult to implement. As a result, some colleges are more lenient in granting exemptions, while others have been charging fees for not submitting proof of vaccination. Still, other institutions have eschewed mandates altogether and have turned to raffles and other forms of positive reinforcement to try to drive up vaccination rates.
Looking to the upcoming winter months, in an update on the state of COVID-19 in King County, Dr. Jeff Duchin — a professor of medicine and health officer for Public Health Seattle and King County — expressed cautious optimism regarding a potential winter increase in COVID-19 transmission given Seattle’s high vaccination rate, but said that vigilance is still necessary.
"We are hopeful that continued adherence to safety measures and getting even closer to 100% vaccination will help us maintain safe and healthy campuses,” Balta wrote.
Reach contributing writer Townson Cocke at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @townson_cocke
