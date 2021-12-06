UW Public Records Office owns up to faulty document search resulting in $97,000 lawsuit

The UW Public Records Office, represented by UW spokesperson Victor Balta, provided additional context for the mistakes that resulted in UW’s $97,000 settlement with The Seattle Times for failing to provide public records.
In an attempt to salvage the 2020 football season, university officials partnered with rapid antigen testing company Quidel to offer quicker alternatives to test student athletes for COVID-19. While these tests are faster and less expensive than other methods, they’re also less accurate than the more widely-used PCR tests.
In September 2020, Seattle Times reporter Mike Reicher officially requested the emails of Dr. Kim Harmon, the head of sports medicine at UW and a member of the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee, looking for information on the multimillion dollar deal between the Pac-12 and Quidel.
In its response to Reicher’s request, UW claimed it did not find any responsive records, which are documents created by a public institution that are deemed to fall within the scope of public records laws, such as the Freedom of Information Act or Washington state’s Public Records Act.
These types of regulations, also called “sunshine laws,” are intended to hold government agencies accountable by requiring that the vast majority of their documents are available to anyone upon request. Journalists frequently exercise these laws in their pursuit of information, though public agencies can cite exemptions or claim they weren’t able to find the documents.
All emails sent by those affiliated with a public agency, including students through school accounts, are public records and available for request.
Reicher appealed UW’s search, asking them to broaden their terms and try again, only to be told once more that the university could not find Harmon’s emails.
“Essentially, it was a denial by the University of Washington, saying that there were no records,” Reicher said.
The Seattle Times also requested records from other Pac-12 schools, and Oregon State University (OSU) was able to provide Reicher with emails detailing UW officials’ concerns about the accuracy of the tests.
The emails reveal that UW officials, including President Ana Mari Cauce, were much less confident about the partnership than they appeared to be, and were worried that the rapid antigen test would be less accurate than believed, and that UW “will have been duped and the academic reputation of our universities will have been not only misused but tarnished.”
In addition, many Pac-12 universities also hoped to run a research study funded by Quidel that would make use of student athletes’ testing results in order to further compare rapid antigen and PCR testing. In her email correspondence, Harmon was concerned that the research proposal would appear as if UW was “using our athletes as guinea pigs.”
UW’s 2020 Pac-12 football season was ultimately canceled after only four games.
After showing OSU’s emails to UW, The Seattle Times sued the university for withholding records, arguing that it “could have found and produced those records but failed to conduct an adequate search.” During the lawsuit, the Public Records Office ran a third search, finding 63 pages of records. Believing that more emails were still missing, The Seattle Times requested that UW search yet again, resulting in an additional 12 pages.
“The Seattle Times doesn’t relish suing public agencies like the University of Washington,” Jonathan Martin, the investigations editor at The Seattle Times, said. “We felt like we had to sue because they clearly broke the law, and we often find that their response to public records is slow or inadequate. And we needed to get their attention.”
For the oversight, Balta cited the massive discrepancy between the amount of information to be reviewed and the number of public records officers. Before it releases records, the university must review them for potential privacy concerns, such as HIPAA information or research integrity.
“This was just genuinely an error in the search terms,” Balta said, speaking on behalf of UW’s Public Records Office. “As a university, we are absolutely committed to transparency ... We hold ourselves accountable, not just because the law requires it, but because we think it’s important that people should know and have access to these documents.”
According to Balta, UW has dealt with an exponentially increasing number of pages to be reviewed in recent years. In 2000, with two employees reviewing documents, the Public Records Office answered 237 requests, totaling 25,000 pages; in 2013, 771 requests added up to more than a million pages to review. Recently, the annual number of requests has approached 1,000, resulting in more than 7 million pages to be reviewed per year. At the time of this writing, the office has eight employees currently working on 362 open requests.
“The Public Records Act that was approved by voters and has been consistently added to by the legislature requires agencies to have reasonable timeframes to respond. The definition of ‘reasonable’... It’s one of the things we sue over,” Martin said. “But… an agency the size of the University of Washington [is] a massive, massive operation, one of the biggest employers in the state, and they’re assigning just eight people to respond to public records requests? It seems like those figures tell me that the UW is not prioritizing following the Washington Public Records Act.”
Upon receiving a request, the university has five business days to respond, according to RCW 42.56.520, although it also has the power to grant itself extensions in searching for and reviewing the requested records.
“[That review process] can take time,” Balta said. “That’s one of the things that’s really frustrating to the public, and to journalists in particular. We totally understand that.”
UW has recently made efforts to improve its response time, allocating $300,000 to hire more public records officers, as well as investing over $250,000 into technology softwares that can help sift through massive amounts of data for privacy information like birth dates and social security numbers. As part of its settlement with The Seattle Times, UW has reiterated its commitment to updating its record search systems.
“When you get a flat denial, you don’t know if a university or a government is trying to hide something or if there was an honest mistake,” Reicher said. “The university says there was a mistake, and so that’s the story that we have.”
Reach reporter Sarah Kahle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarkahle
