Early results for Seattle elections

Initial vote totals for Seattle Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council Positions 8 and 9 are in, with 27% of Seattle ballots tallied as of Tuesday evening.
Seattle Mayor
Bruce Harrell leads M. Lorena González 65% to 35% — a margin of around 30 percentage points.
Harrell’s lead may shrink as more votes are counted in the coming days, with later ballots historically favoring more progressive candidates in Seattle races.
González, considered the more progressive candidate, is running on a platform supporting police reform and calling for decriminalization of drug possession. Harrell, a moderate former City Council president, is opposed to defunding SPD, instead supporting increased use of unarmed first-responders.
When it comes to homelessness, a prevalent issue for the U-District, González is opposed to sweeps and in support of expanding shelters, calling for more one-room occupancies that will “allow our unsheltered neighbors privacy and dignity,” according to The Seattle Times. Harrell, also opposed to sweeps, supports the Compassion Seattle charter amendment. Harrell has proposed a $140 million immediate investment in federal relief funds to help move people into affordable housing.
Read The Daily’s profiles on Harrell and González. The Daily Editorial Board endorsed González for Seattle mayor.
Seattle City Attorney
Ann Davison leads Nicole Thomas-Kennedy by about 18 percentage points.
Thomas-Kennedy, a UW alum with a law degree from Seattle University, is running to end the “criminalization of poverty and disability” and plans to go after “corporations that harm the environment, their workers, and their tenants,” according to Ballotpedia. Thomas-Kennedy has experience working as a public defender. She is in support of community-led police accountability and plans on defending progressive tax measures.
Davison is running on a “balanced leadership that makes us smart on crime: proactive, not reactive,” according to Ballotpedia. She’s against increasing the Seattle Law Department’s budget, and believes that repeat offenders are under-prosecuted in the city. Davison ran for lieutenant governor as a Republican in 2020, coming in third place.
The Daily Editorial Board endorsed Thomas-Kennedy for Seattle city attorney.
Seattle City Council Position 8
Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda leads Kenneth Wilson by about 5 percentage points.
During her first term, Mosqueda worked on progressive agendas. One example is JumpStart, a plan to tax large corporations like Amazon that’s expected to raise more than $214 million a year, according to Ballotpedia. Mosqueda is a strong advocate for cutting SPD’s budget and believes in a housing-first approach to addressing homelessness.
Wilson is a licensed bridge structural engineer with no prior experience in political office. He graduated from UW with a master’s degree in civil engineering and is running on an infrastructure platform. Wilson is against defunding the police and has proposed a homeless housing and rehabilitation center near the “former King County Metro station in Northgate,” according to Crosscut.
The Daily endorsed Mosqueda for City Council Position 8.
Seattle City Council Position 9
Sara Nelson leads Nikkita Oliver by about 20 percentage points.
Nelson is the co-owner of Fremont Brewing and served as the legislative advisor to former councilman Richard Colin. She describes her leadership approach as pragmatic and plans on “restoring trust in local government through accountable, transparent leadership,” according to Ballotpedia. If elected, Nelson plans on addressing issues including economic recovery, housing, and the environment.
Oliver is the executive director of Creative Justice and adjunct professor at Seattle University School of Law. Oliver said she ran to be a “microphone or an amplifier for the voices of our most marginalized and vulnerable residents in City Hall,” according to Ballotpedia. Some issues Oliver hopes to address include affordable housing, public health and safety, universal healthcare, and progressive taxation.
The Daily Editorial Board endorsed Oliver for City Council Position 9.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated.
