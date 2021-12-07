Evans School graduate student spearheads U-District Community Response Team legislation

The vast majority of calls answered by the police are in response to non-violent crimes. In situations where a caller is seeking to deescalate a mental health crisis, police do not have the necessary training to address their needs — in the worst case, police carry guns and weapons to scenarios where the caller is only endangering themselves.
Cities such as Eugene, Oregon, and New York City realized the lack of an adequate response team meant more lives were lost to police violence than saved — a harrowing trend city officials aspired to change through deploying Mobile Crisis Teams to respond to over 20,000 calls in New York City alone. The program redirected over 8,000 calls from 911 to the Mobile Crisis Team in 2019, with the figure steadily increasing through 2020. Oakland, California, took the concept of crisis response a step further through its Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland to adequately respond to disasters through a community approach rather than law enforcement officers.
Matthew Mitnick, a graduate student in the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, has firsthand experience with this type of program through his undergraduate program at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He aspires to create a similar initiative at UW during his time as a senator for the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS).
Recognizing the unmet need in Seattle, Mitnick pioneered the University District Community Response Team to assist students and residents of the U-District undergoing mental health crises or other situations that do not require police intervention.
“[UW Madison] was not originally supposed to be a co-responder model and I fully believe that emergency response can be done without having someone with a gun there, or even an officer in general,” Mitnick said. “Madison and Washington are very similarly sized campuses with a very similarly sized police force, and their budgets are very, very similar in number.”
Factors such as the inaccessibility of insurance — much less mental health coverage — led Mitnick and other students to consider programs to ensure no more lives are lost from crises. Davon Thomas, a GPSS representative from public administration, collaborated with Mitnick to help inform the Community Response Team.
“Why did it take new students who have been here for two months to make this happen, and where have former negotiations been in the past five years and have there been any at all?” Thomas asked.
As president of his student government at UC Santa Cruz, Thomas advocated for Black and queer voices in the California state capitol.
“I think my motivation really is, what can we do to avoid unnecessary deaths of Black bodies,” Thomas said.
Mitnick was intentional with the language used in the legislation. The decision to call the team “Community Response” rather than “Crisis Response” reflected feedback from collaborators in ASUW.
“If [the caller is] white, it’s historically designated as a crisis,” Mitnick said. “If they’re a person of color, the same type of call is criminalized.”
Despite being a first-year graduate student at UW, Mitnick leveraged his connections throughout GPSS and ASUW to receive support and feedback for the University District Community Response Team.
“I think it’s important to know how to hold the line on your ideals and also compromise to get things done,” ASUW representative Mario Falit-Baiamonte said.
Falit-Baiamonte, who Mitnick met while he worked for Colleen Echohawk’s Seattle mayoral campaign over the summer, is new to ASUW but carries the same principles he held while serving in his high school student body and as an activist to support the University District Community Response Team. Falit-Baiamonte carried observations he made going door-to-door to Seattle constituents to the table when collaborating on the Community Response Team.
“Basically this would kind of create a safer way to deal with mental health … than having somebody with a gun and no mental health training, it would create professionals to come and deal with the issue,” Falit-Baiamonte said.
Sephora-Clotilde Zoro, one of the primary organizers of HFS for Students, emphasized the role of grassroots movements in enacting change against seemingly insurmountable odds.
“I think working on this more and more has shown me that there are avenues that we can take to try to change things,” Zoro said. “It takes a lot of work and it's very frustrating sometimes but it's possible.”
Through Zoro’s work with HFS for Students, she saw the possibility of vying for impactful change on and off campus.
“It’s given me the perspective that they're not really these huge behemoths and it's something that we can actually tackle if we do put our time and energy into it,” Zoro said.
Mitnick said the Community Response Team will not increase student fees; instead, King County Public Health will fund the initiative if it passes.
President Ana Mari Cauce released a statement on campus safety Dec. 2 acknowledging the need for coordinated mental health support.
“A holistic approach to safety and well-being must be responsive to the different needs, as well as to the different experiences — some negative — that various community members have had with safety resources and personnel, both on and off of our campuses,” Cauce wrote in the campus-wide email.
Cauce appointed Sally Clark to coordinate UWPD, SafeCampus, and UW Emergency Management services as the director of regional and community relations. Notably, the email did not state any specific action these services will provide so far as community support, such as a dedicated Community Response Team with mental health professionals and social workers. Cauce’s statement also did not say if the reach of these services would go beyond UW and extend to the entirety of the U-District.
GPSS will vote on the initiative during its Dec. 8 meeting. ASUW will also vote on the initiative following GPSS’s decision to determine whether the legislation goes to the office of the Provost and Cauce for further action. Anyone interested in supporting this initiative is encouraged to reach out to Mitnick or Thomas via email.
