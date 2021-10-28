Alleged harmful environment in ASUW BOD triggers resignation

Board Bill 2.15, a bill to recall ASUW Director of Programming Ruba Ayub, was proposed by Director of Campus Partnerships Michael Saunders at the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) meeting Oct. 21. The measure specifically calls for Ayub’s removal due to repeated alleged failure to perform duties within the job description.
Saunders’ stated Ayub “did not effectively liaison to [ASUW’s] entertainment, which resulted in the director of campus partnerships taking on the role without pay.” The bill also said Ayub did not “effectively plan and execute W Day, which resulted in the director of community relations taking on the role without feasible notice.”
The meeting began by addressing new business and Bill 2.13, an act to appoint new members to the judicial committee. This bill was approved with one abstention from Saunders. Shortly thereafter, Bill 2.14, to appoint new members of the University Transportation Committee (UTC), was approved, with another abstention from Saunders.
The recall bill was then introduced. Saunders requested the BOD move into an executive session to discuss “personnel matters separate from the bill.”
Publicly-funded bodies like the BOD are governed by the state’s Open Public Meetings Act, which stipulates, for the most part, that regularly-scheduled meetings of such bodies take place in a public setting. Executive sessions are temporary periods within those meetings where no members of the public are admitted and may only be called for a specific set of reasons outlined in state law.
For example, the law states that executive sessions may be called to “review the performance of a public employee,” or “to receive and evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee,” but that in the latter case, “a public hearing or a meeting open to the public shall be conducted upon such complaint or charge,” at the employee’s request.
Personnel Director Antonio Gonzalez said two formal complaints had been levied against Ayub, one “last Friday and one was last night.”
“I think it’d be important to make sure that we discuss these things, this personnel matter, separate from the bill before moving forward with this meeting,” Saunders said.
Ayub indicated the executive session was not necessary and the matters could be discussed immediately.
“I feel like there’s people here who should just discuss this right now, and, like, talk about it right now,” Ayub said. “If there’s any personnel matters y’all can bring that up as well,” Ayub said.
The BOD decided to table the bill for about 30 minutes in order to call an executive session.
Saunders repeatedly cited Section 7, Article 4 of the ASUW bylaws to indicate how Ayub allegedly violated rules or failed to execute her duties.
“I and others in ASUW have witnessed the lack of performance from the director of programming throughout this year,” Saunders said, “And we believe that students’ dollars, money that pays for this position, should go to somebody that has the time and energy to fully commit to this position.”
The meeting then proceeded to take an open floor, where Ayub and other board members were able to ask questions or respond.
Ayub used the time to individually respond to various points in Saunders’ bill and took the stance that she had planned Fall Fling and other programs within her job description.
“I met up with the Arts + Entertainment director and we talked about Fall Fling,” Ayub said. “They expressed that they were all set and that they didn’t need anything from me at the time.”
Ayub also claimed there was an agreement that Saunders would be helping with the Fall Fling planning and she was under the impression Saunders was just carrying out duties within his job’s scope.
“So [Saunders] was no longer, like, doing work that’s under my position, or that’s included in my bylaws, he’s doing his own thing as director of campus partnerships,” Ayub continued. “So that’s what I got from it.”
After Ayub’s response, a Harborview Medical Center employee named Xia with the Harm Reduction Research & Treatment Center spoke regarding both Ayub’s behavior and the alleged harms Ayub experienced while on the board of directors.
“I have been helping Ruba navigate their accountability work, and I believe that maybe some of the advice I’ve been giving Ruba has been one-sided and I really want to make sure that this board is overall addressing the harms that Ruba has experienced but also the harms that many other board members have experienced throughout their whole time at UW,” Xia said.
The full context and specifics of these harms are unknown, but Xia did mention the importance of engaging with transformative and restorative justice.
Xia asked a procedural question regarding how the forms of harm allegedly experienced in the work environment are logged and whether or not they are done in a way for the public to see.
“It does not become a part of any record unless they officially file a complaint with the personnel director, and even if they do so it is not public information because those conversations are confidential,” Gonzalez said.
Also outlined in state law are reasons why a governing body may call an executive session. Under (f), a public hearing will take place only if the officer who brought upon the complaint or charge requests to do so.
A community member named Gail, who identifies as a community organizer, a youth advocate, and a mediator who has worked with organizations specifically regarding relationship building and rebuilding, spoke more to the current remedies that have been in place to deal with the allegedly harmful environment among the BOD.
“I and two other people are here and would like to, and have been attempting to support both youths involved in personnel situations and would also like to extend that support not just to the people directly involved, but those of you that are and have been indirectly involved as well,” Gail said. “We have a group of volunteers that are willing to and would like to support a loving, healing process of accountability for everybody who would like to participate.”
Along with this extension of support, Gail indicated that the full scope of the harmful environment is not entirely clear, but that accountability, especially from the BOD in general, needs to be taken.
“We’re not sure how many youth have been affected within the office space, but this is definitely an employment situation and something that as a parent I’m concerned about,” Gail said. “My question is, what kind of accountability in terms of the board will be [taken] for this process.”
Gail also echoed Xia’s thought process regarding restorative justice and made connections to the situation and the need for a “process of systemic change” and “really identifying where systemic white supremacy does exist.”
The bill was ultimately tabled indefinitely after concerns that the Elections Administration Committee (EAC) was not ready to hold the special election that would occur after a successful recall effort.
Andrew Hay, chair of the EAC, said the committee “theoretically could put on a special election in the next four weeks,” but expressed concern about the quality of such an election early in the year.
After the bill was tabled, Saunders abruptly tendered his resignation. The meeting was adjourned immediately after.
Reach reporter Lacey Robertson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @laceynicolerob
