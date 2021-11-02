ASUW Director of Campus Partnerships Michael Saunders rescinds resignation notice

ASUW Director of Campus Partnerships Michael Saunders, who said he intended to resign his position at the Board of Directors’ (BOD) regularly-scheduled meeting Oct. 21, informed The Daily in an email Nov. 1 that he would be continuing in his role.
Saunders’ announcement last week came amid a contentious discussion about a recall he proposed of Director of Programming Ruba Ayub over alleged failures to fulfill her duties.
Following concerns that ASUW would not be able to effectively coordinate an election at this point in the year, Saunders motioned to table the bill indefinitely, explaining that “I will be resigning.”
Saunders was not present at the next regularly-scheduled BOD meeting Oct. 28.
“Due to the effects of a resignation and the impact that it would have on ASUW and the student body, I have decided to remain an employee of ASUW as the Director of Campus Partnerships,” Saunders said in an email.
“After leading the Fare Ambassador Program Initiative for Sound Transit along with securing funds for the Husky Pride Fund, I will now be shifting efforts to putting more security measures in place for parking lots and bikes while presenting a new form of Campus Safety called Student Protective Services,” Saunders said, describing Student Protective Services as “a proactive and safer program to one day replace UWPD.”
“I will also continue my goals to get [Black Student Union] demands met and help update ASUW bylaws to ensure discrimination has accountability,” Saunders continued. “I look forward to serving the student body this year.”
Reach News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.