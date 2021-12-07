UW alum Steve Hobbs appointed Washington Secretary of State

On Nov. 10, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed former state senator and UW alum Steve Hobbs as Washington Secretary of State. He was preceded by Kim Wyman, who held the position from 2013 to 2021 and recently resigned mid-term to join the Biden administration as the senior election security lead.
Hobbs, a Democrat from Lake Stevens, assumed office Nov. 22 and will be the first person of color to hold this position. He plans to build on the work of the former secretary.
“Secretary Wyman left me a great staff,” Hobbs said. “We are going in the direction of improving cybersecurity, combating misinformation of our election system, and doing more voter outreach.”
Hobbs graduated from Everett Community College in 1992 before earning his bachelor’s in political science from UW in 1994. In 2011, he returned to UW to earn his master’s degree at the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance. Hobbs graduated from the Defense Information School and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College before his appointment to Secretary of State.
In a recent interview, Hobbs expressed gratitude for the relationships he made during his previous tenures, along with those he made during his time at UW. Secretary Hobbs spoke highly of his time at the university despite the challenges that come with rigorous graduate studies.
“That’s the great thing about grad school, it set[s] you up for success when you’re going into a high-level management job,” Hobbs said.
When Hobbs first began at UW as an undergraduate, he did not yet know he wanted to pursue a career in politics, but was guided by a passion for serving his community.
“I really value public service,” Hobbs said. “It is part of my life both in the military and in politics, so I’ve always been driven by that.”
Hobbs is a lieutenant colonel in the Washington Army National Guard, and has served in Kosovo and Iraq. He enlisted at age 17 and believes his time in the service prepared him for his political endeavors.
“Having that civilian leadership background and military background has really [set] me up for success,” Hobbs said. “I always felt like I was doing something larger than my job.”
He experienced a similar sense of satisfaction when he saw his efforts as Senate Transportation Committee chair come to fruition when the Link light rail expansion to the U-District, Roosevelt, and Northgate opened earlier this fall.
“It gives me a lot of pride when I see the light rail station there at Northgate,” Hobbs said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, I helped make that happen.’”
In an interview, Hobbs recounted the highlights of his time heading the Transportation Committee, such as the push to expand Sound Transit. Ultimately, he is eager to serve his community more directly as secretary of state.
“I do miss being chair of transportation,” Hobbs said. “But this was a larger calling.”
Reach reporter Caroline Carr at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @carolinejcarr
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donatinghere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.