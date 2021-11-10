Leonard Forsman named first Native American regent in UW history

On Oct. 25, Gov. Jay Inslee named Leonard Forsman to the UW Board of Regents (BOR), making him the first Native American to serve as a regent. Forsman, the current chair of the Suquamish Tribe, graduated from UW in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.
As a student, Forsman worked as an archivist for the Suquamish Tribe in collaboration with the Burke Museum. After graduating, Forsman then went on to be the Suquamish Museum director, and still serves as a member of the Burke Museum Advisory Board. Since becoming chair, Forsman has stayed engaged with UW, working with university administration on tribal relations.
The BOR consists of 10 members appointed by the governor, nine of whom serve six-year terms. One member is a student who is appointed to serve a one-year term. The BOR governs UW as well as elects and supervises the university president.
“It wasn't anything I really envisioned or visualized,” Forsman said of his appointment. “I was just mainly in the greater group that was encouraging the university and the governor to have a[n] American Indian regent in order to help with tribal presence on campus … so it's been a big surprise and an honor.”
Associate American Indian studies associate professor Charlotte Coté (Tseshaht/Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation) is chair of the wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ — Intellectual House Advisory Committee. The Intellectual House is a longhouse-style facility located near McMahon Hall that is intended to provide a cultural space to exemplify the spirit and knowledge of Indigenous communities.
The Intellectual House began as an idea in the 1970s, and in 2007, eager to revive a 30-year-old dream, Coté invited a group of individuals to serve on the Intellectual House committee, one of whom was Forsman.
The construction of wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ — Intellectual House is split into two phases. Coté said she was inspired by Forsman’s commitment and passion for the project. According to Coté, the completion of phase one in March 2015 was due largely to the guidance and support of regional tribal leaders, especially Forsman.
“[Forsman] was one of the leading voices in moving this project forward,” Coté wrote in an email. “He attends every UW Tribal Leadership Summit and is a dedicated leader. I was very excited and happy when I heard he was appointed as a UW Regent and I look forward to continuing to work with him in Indigenizing the UW campus.”
Forsman plans to continue working on tribal issues, such as promoting phase two of wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ — Intellectual House, which envisions adding more facilities like meeting rooms, an arts lab, and a lounge — and centering tribal initiatives that recognize tribal students and nations at UW..
Coté cited this as important, explaining that the indigenization of academic institutions is not just an “Indigenous issue.”
“Indigenization benefits everyone and we all gain a richer understanding of the world by including Indigenous knowledge and perspectives in our institutional practices,” Coté wrote. “The appointment of Leonard Forsman to the UW Regents is a positive step forward in Indigenizing the UW and to realize a dream where Indigenous voices will be included and welcomed in the development of campus policies, procedures, and practices.”
In addition to focusing on tribal efforts, Forsman said he aims to make UW more welcoming for all students.
“I know as an undergrad, it's a beautiful campus, but it can also be — at least when I went there — intimidating to undergrads who aren't equipped necessarily to manage that,” Forsman said. “Maybe they're the first in their family — whether they're tribal or not — to attend college, so [a goal is] being able to really make it a little more nurturing for undergrads as well as [having] a rigorous and relevant curriculum.”
