‘As a UW student I am embarrassed and ashamed’: Student senate votes to condemn university’s role in 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition

During the April 26 ASUW Senate meeting, the body voted to demand that UW acknowledge its role in the 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition. The resolution calls attention to the cruel treatment of Filipinos and Indigenous peoples hired to be part of the exposition’s entertainment.
The 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition was a world’s fair that celebrated the Pacific Northwest, especially its role as a gateway to both the Alaskan Klondike and the Pacific Rim. The event was centered around Rainier Vista and celebrated the natural beauty of the region. It also hired minority groups to provide entertainment for the fairgoers, including local Indigenous and Filipino populations.
Both the Ig--rote and Esk-mo Villages in the exposition’s Pay Streak entertainment district were attractions where attendees could view “authentic” Indigenous peoples perform various activities meant to show what life was like for these groups. Poor conditions in these sites led to the deaths of at least several Native American babies.
“I realized that not a lot of people know about [the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition],” sponsor Boston Palacios said. “If you know anything [about it], you’re likely to know it created the UW grounds, [but that’s] not the full story.”
The resolution calls for UW to acknowledge and apologize for the event and to remove current plaques commemorating the event and replace them with signs acknowledging the treatment of the Filipino and Indigenous performers. Additionally, the resolution calls for a monument to be commissioned by a Filipino artist and an Indigenous artist memorializing the treatment of both groups.
“I find it to be long overdue,” Madison Truitt, a co-sponsor of the resolution, said. “[It is] highly abhorrent that our university was built on grounds where our people were viewed as animals. This is a bare minimum ask.”
Currently, UW exhibits in the Suzzallo and Allen Libraries and on the library website make no mention of either the Ig--rote Village or the Esk-mo Village. “A People’s Landscape: Racism and Resistance at UW,” an interactive map of campus that highlights historical and ongoing injustices to BIPoC students and residents, does point out both of these former sights. The group behind the project, the People’s History group, created the project for Divest and Demilitarize UW over the summer of 2020.
“As a UW student I am embarrassed and ashamed that I did not know about everything that’s been displayed [on campus],” senator Mario Falit-Baiamonte said during open discussions. “Hopefully [the resolution] will bring more awareness to this issue.”
The resolution passed the senate in a vote of 60-0-1.
The ASUW Senate meets in Smith 120 and via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
