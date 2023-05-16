ASUW Board of Directors on lights around UW’s campus

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) met May 11, to discuss a wide variety of issues ranging from campus safety concerns to funding for RSO events.

Board Bill 3.30 proposed the allocation of $1,500 toward a drag show held jointly by the Queer Student Commission and Office of Inclusive Design. Board Bill 3.31 granted $2,000 to the Pakistani Students Association (PSA) for decorations, artists, and facility costs.

Board Bill 5.10 proposes the installation of more lights around dimly-lit areas such as the Quad, Drumheller Fountain, Red Square, North and West Campus, and the HUB to increase walkability in late hours. The BOD discussed the specific types of lights to be used to minimize light pollution, maximize coverage, adjust for lack of light in winter months, and increase aesthetic cohesiveness. Student safety was at the forefront of the bill. Lillian Williamson, ASUW vice president, echoed the significance of the bill by recognizing the area as a high-crime area.

The bill was submitted by Mario Falit-Baiamonte, senate vice speaker, and proposed by hall senators on campus, passing easily with 48 yes-votes and 4 abstainments.

Falit-Baiamonte made a point of emphasizing the experience of hall senators, who are more likely to be walking around campus at night and feel strongly impacted by an absence of proper lighting.

“I realized the Quad has four lights on it, and none of them do really anything to illuminate the middle of the Quad … and if the Quad is dark, that says something about the rest of the campus because that’s one of the big areas,” Mitchell Klein, finance & budget director for ASUW, said.

Efforts to create a safer campus have come into focus over the past year, as crime in the area is common and many classes are held past sunset, leaving students concerned about walking safely through and around campus.

BOD members felt strongly about this, noting that their own meetings occasionally run late into the night. Williamson mentioned fears about walking through campus after Thursday meetings, feeling the need to be escorted in order to feel safe.

As the UW community continues to express a feeling of unsafety around low-lit areas, the board felt it is important that immediate action is taken to effectively reduce danger and make students and staff more comfortable on campus in late hours.

The ASUW BOD meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in HUB 303 and over Zoom. Agendas and links to the Zoom meeting can be found on the ASUW website. Meetings are open to the public.

