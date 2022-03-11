ASUW Board of Directors sits down with The Daily

President Mustapha Samateh
As ASUW president, Mustapha Samateh knows the vital role student government plays on a college campus. Having come to UW as a transfer student, Samateh brings a fresh perspective to the presidency.
“I am a transfer student [and] the first transfer student to be president,” Samateh said. “Most of the time, transfer students have two years at UW … [and] our experiences as a transfer student have been: come, take classes and leave … I really wanted to change that and get into the role [of president] to see how we could best look into those issues to get more transfer student engagement at UW.”
Samateh also had advice for the general UW community ahead of the upcoming ASUW elections to make the process more meaningful and valuable for everyone.
“I’d just say for students to engage with the candidates and vote and get to ask them questions to get to see what values they hold up most and see how best they can represent them, because we have students who’ll range across different communities on campus,” Samateh said.
Samateh said he was focused on the work still to come this spring.
“We are in a very uncertain year — because UW is not perfect — and we’re trying to work as hard as we can to ensure that we are able to learn the lessons from COVID-19 to see what it means for UW [and] for its students and teachers in the future in terms of teaching and learning,” Samateh said. “I’ve been able to sit on those groups and just brainstorm what questions should UW be thinking about in the future.”
Vice President Kaitlyn Laibe
Serving as the director of the Womxn’s Action Commission (now known as the Gender Equity Commission), Kaitlyn Laibe was frustrated by the amount of red tape. As an ASUW employee, Laibe felt that it was necessary to be the change she wanted to see.
“I needed to revitalize internal operations, and so I decided to run for vice president with that goal in mind,” Laibe said. “Creating ASUW as a more supportive space for ASUW employees and hopefully then for students at large was very important to me.”
This interest came from a desire to improve the institution, as ASUW serves a wide array of students through different entities, including the Bike Shop, Black Student Commission, and Queer Student Commission.
“ASUW is one of the biggest support systems I’ve found on the UW campus,” Laibe said. “Both in terms of interpersonal support, you know, the friends and commitments you make there, but also just the resources and the connections that it gives you … I wish that a lot more students knew about the opportunities that ASUW held on campus.”
Regarding the most rewarding aspects of the job, Laibe had a candid answer.
“I think there’s the small moments when students come to my office hours and ask about how to get involved or we pass a board bill that has to do with accessibility or something that I’m really passionate about, or we have these small meetings about the future of UW and what it looks like with students at the helm,” Laibe said. “So, I really think it’s in those small moments where I’m like, ‘This is what I did this for.’”
Director of Internal Policy Nicole Hishmeh
As director of internal policy, Nicole Hishmeh works to ensure ASUW runs smoothly and effectively for the student body it serves. This is done by chairing the judicial committee that looks at ASUW bylaws and amendments, and by serving as the liaison to the Election Administration Committee (EAC), which runs annual ASUW elections.
“We’ve recently elected a lot of new members who are women, so that’s been really cool, because I feel like especially in my role in the last couple years, it’s been very male-dominated, and the judicial committee has been male-dominated as well,” Hishmeh said. “It’s been nice to diversify it a bit more, especially for next year … It’s nice to know that when I graduate it’ll still continue next year.”
Hishmeh also shared some advice for candidates running in the upcoming elections and the student population voting (polls will open later in spring quarter).
“At the end of the day, I think it’s going to be worth it and you just have to keep reminding yourself why you’re doing it and not let other people’s opinions sway you,” Hishmeh said. “And then, just for general students, making sure to vote, and, you know, having a say in who ends up on the board next year — it’s so easy.”
Next year, Hishmeh plans on attending law school, where she hopes to utilize her experience in ASUW toward a wide range of issues.
Director of University Affairs Lukas Illa
Lukas Illa serves as the current director of university affairs. Illa said the position is “a liaison between students and administration and faculty,” although in reality it is far more complex.
The director of university affairs sits on — either in-person or by proxy — all 12 faculty councils, in addition to the Faculty Senate, and serves as the student representative in these spaces.
“[The faculty councils] are all relevant in some way, but the ones that I mainly focus on are around student issues, of course,” Illa said. “But there’s just a lot of going back and forth [and] a lot of liaisoning as the one student who’s allowed in faculty and administrative spaces.”
Illa also spoke about some of the most important aspects of being involved with the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD).
“You need to make sure that information is shared and you are bringing key stakeholders and going to key stakeholders, because you will be asked all the time what do the students think,” Illa said “I beg of you not to share your personal opinions on the matter if it’s not well informed by the people most marginalized by the issue or the matter that you’re talking about, because a lot of the time you can’t speak for 45,000 students. I’m really demanding and arguing for and fighting for what a small minority of students want, the ones that are most impacted by these issues.”
Illa then provided an example of what this means in practice, not just in theory, using the case of remote learning.
“I’m not asking the student body … I’m not asking them, I’m asking the student parents, I’m asking the commuter students, I’m asking the students with disabilities, because those are the ones that are most impacted by a lack of online learning, a lack of remotely accessible technology,” Illa said.
Director of Community Relations Geeta Iyer
Director of Community Relations Geeta Iyer is no stranger to meeting with campus groups, as she works to foster cooperation between ASUW and groups such as transfer students, international students, the Residential Community Student Association, Pan-Hellenic (a Greek council that serves women), and the Interfraternity Conference.
Having started her ASUW career in the student senate as a second-year, Iyer has worked in different areas of the wide-ranging organization over the past few years.
“I started out … as just a senator and sort of worked my way up through different leadership positions within that, and then worked within different entities, like … Gender Equity,” Iyer said. “I worked for EAC … so basically, I got a taste of a lot of different facets of ASUW and I really liked that it brings together passionate students that can make real change on campus.”
One of the most rewarding aspects of the job for Iyer has been working with the Office of International Student Advocacy and being able to work on new projects to better the student experience at UW.
“My position works with international students and I’m kind of their liaison to the board,” Iyer said. “They brought to me this idea about how they wanted to get more authentic options in the dining halls, and right now they’re working on that. It was really cool to hear them kind of spout that idea off, and then now we’ve had meetings with HFS and there’s going to be this task force and progress is going to be made. I think it’s really cool not only to see the inception of the entity but to meet the people who work with them and are actually involved and start up new projects with them.”
Elections for the ASUW 2022-23 BOD will be held this spring, with voting taking place from April 18-20. Results will be announced April 21 at 5 p.m.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
