ASUW Board of Directors talk Bike Shop woes, hope for a reopening soon

At the May 19 Board of Directors meeting, the state of the ASUW Bike Shop was a topic of major discussion. The ASUW Bike Shop has been closed for the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year, despite promises to reopen and signs pointing to a spring quarter reopening date.
“We had three mechanics and one manager … over time we’ve lost over half of them,” personnel director Antonio Gonzalez said. “This is just a staffing issue.”
Currently, both business and operation manager positions for the ASUW Bike Shop are vacant. Located in the HUB, the ASUW Bike Shop was established in 1974 and functions as a full-service bike shop. Additionally, the shop has offered clinics to teach bike owners basic bicycle repair and upkeep skills in the past.
“The lack of transparency to students has been really troubling,” Lukas Illa, director of university affairs, said. “Pushing back the start date was disheartening and frustrating. This has been a real failure on our part to get the bike shop opened this year because we do make money off it.”
The ASUW Bike Shop is one of two ASUW enterprises that exists in order to provide a necessary service for the UW student body, as per the ASUW bylaws. When open, the Bike Shop is a source of revenue for ASUW. Additionally, the bylaws state that a Bike Shop Advisory Committee is supposed to meet in order to oversee the entity.
Acknowledging the fact that there has been a lack of clear information regarding the ASUW Bike Shop being relayed to the student body, operations coordinator Mitchell Klein apologized for “issues with a lack of transparency.”
The positions of bike shop mechanic, bike shop operations manager, and bike shop business manager are open to applicants on Handshake. Positions close May 29, and, if filled, could mean that the Bike Shop will reopen in some capacity for the summer quarter.
The ASUW Board of Directors meets via Zoom on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
