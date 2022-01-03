ASUW director of programming resignation creates opening within BOD

In their last meeting of fall quarter Dec. 9, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) announced the opening of the director of programming position after the incumbent’s resignation. The board also approved a series of bills to allocate funds for various student events and approved two bills from old business after being tabled in previous meetings.
Ruba Ayub, elected last year with the rest of the BOD, resigned from the director position Dec. 3, ASUW President Mustapha Samateh announced to the board. With the resignation, the board, who would be responsible for hiring, would need to decide whether or not to make it a hiring open to the entire UW student body.
Under the ASUW Constitution, in the event of a vacancy in a BOD position that is not ASUW president, a replacement is to be hired from among students “eligible for the position.” Eligible students, according to the bylaws, are ASUW members who are enrolled in at least six credits as an undergraduate or four credits as a graduate student, who are not being considered for the position of student regent by the governor, and who are not on the ASUW’s Elections Administration or Judicial committees.
“We were able to receive communication that ‘This is what I’m going to do and work on until my effective date of termination,’ and the director resigned [Dec. 3],” Samateh said. “We just couldn’t tell the board, because when the board needs to make a decision about filling a position, we have to do it in a board meeting so everyone gets that information at the same time.”
“There is a huge learning curve with ASUW, and if you have somebody who’s already in the internal aspects of ASUW it allows for them to transition into the board of director role smoothly,” Samateh said.
This resignation comes weeks after a bill to recall Ayub from her position created tension among the board during fall quarter.
Questions arose surrounding the circumstances of the resignation. Specifically, personnel director Antonio Gonzalez questioned whether or not Ayub had been receiving wages between the announcement of the resignation and the actual termination, and how to get student dollars back if deemed necessary.
In order to discuss “personnel matters,” the board moved to executive session. After the session, a general consensus was made that applications for the director of programming position would be open to the general UW student population.
“I think that the application should be open to all students, not just limited to ASUW. I think it should be equitable, and I think bringing in somebody new would be great,” director of internal policy Nicole Hishmeh said.
Director of campus partnerships Michael Saunders echoed this sentiment and suggested that applications would be left open about two weeks into winter quarter when people are back on campus, so the BOD could finish the hiring process in January.
Communications director Madi Welsh took steps to prepare the application and help begin the hiring process, and the BOD went on record to say she would be compensated for her role.
Student Technology Fee budget plan approved with stipulation
Student Technology Fee (STF) Committee Chair Lucas Wang was in attendance to address any further questions the BOD may have had ahead of the potential approval of the annual budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
The bill was tabled in prior weeks due to concerns surrounding the overall wage increase for the student employees of the STF. The increase in the budget is to cover payroll, maintenance costs, and internal equipment outreach as well as a potential expansion of the STF executive team, among other things.
“The current budget might not be able to cover these things,” Wang said. “We’re looking to increase so we don’t have to increase again and again.”
In the meeting, some of the same questions arose as in previous discussions of the proposal.
“How do we anticipate the funds that we’re not using not being able to pay for the things we’re requesting to increase [the STF budget] for?” Saunders asked. “If we have $30,000 and we’re asking for a $10,000 increase, but nobody is using that $30,000 because nobody knows how to access it, can we assume or guarantee that the $30,000 is going to be used?”
In particular, STF student employees would be receiving hourly compensation that is higher than minimum wage. This stirred questions from the BOD surrounding how much these employees are actually working, and whether the funds would be better funneled elsewhere.
“I am pretty much maxed out in terms of what I’m legally allowed to do,” Wang said.
ASUW vice president Kaitlyn Laibe followed up by asking about how many hours he works in a typical week, and what his maximum number of hours per week are, to which Wang replied — 19.5 hours.
“I think it would be wiser for you all to consider a more balanced compensation rate comparable to what the minimum wage is to be able to adjust your budget rather than ask for a budget increase,” Saunders said.
Laibe then suggested a stipulation in which STF would perform an internal audit on wage compensation in order to address some of the BOD’s questions.
The bill was then proposed to be approved with the stipulation that the STF perform the audit and report back to BOD mid-winter quarter. The STF committee would still be making the current proposed wage until the revisit.
This was approved in a roll call vote with one nay from Saunders.
Student Health Consortium to be renamed to Office of Student Health Relations
Board Bill 6.01, an act to change the name of the Student Health Consortium (SHC), was also revisited during the Dec. 9 meeting.
Student Health Consortium (SHC) Director Hamza Hussain was present via Zoom to discuss the bill.
“I want to come to the board to essentially request a name change for my entity, and that is through some conversations that I’ve had with my constituency as well as with my SEO advisor,” Hussain said.
Saunders suggested renaming the entity to the Office of Student Health could be misleading and that people may think it is a place to get health resources and counseling.
Office of Student Health Advocacy was another suggestion, but was quickly shut down due to its acronym, OSHA, which is already the abbreviation for a U.S. public agency.
The official name recommendation decided on by the BOD is the Office of Student Health Relations. Comments about the bill being tabled again were made, but because the matter is time sensitive due to the extensive rebranding that would follow a rename, it went into a roll call vote. The amendment to rename the office to the Office of Student Health Relations was approved.
Special Appropriation Fund Allocation Bills
Board Bill 3.10, an act to allocate special appropriations funds to Taiwanese Overseas Student Association, was approved.
Board Bill 3.11, an act to allocate the fund to the Collective Registered Student Organization, was approved.
Board Bill 3.12, an act to allocate the fund to the Chinese Student Association to rent Kane Hall as a facility for their Lunar New Year Gala, was approved.
Board Bill 3.09, an act to allocate the fund to the Hui Hoaloha 'Ulana Registered Student Organization’s spring event to showcase the rich culture of Hawai'i, was approved.
Other notes:
Board Bill 4.01, an act to amend the ASUW Finance Policy for fiscal year 2022, was approved with the amendments made by the Finance and Budget Committee.
The changes are both grammatical and substantial amendments, according to the bill.
Along with this, the judicial recommendation was also approved. Director of Internal Policy Nicole Hishmeh noted the following about the amendment: “There was one specific amendment that did change one of the financial policies. The new language should be, ‘all tickets, passes, or other admission devices shall be drawing through the Husky Union Building HUB ticket office from pre-printed.’”
Board Bill 3.08, an act to adopt the amended special appropriations guidelines for fiscal year 2022, was sponsored by Finance and Budget Director Christie Lee, and approved by the BOD.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST in HUB 303 and on Zoom. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach reporter Lacey Robertson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @laceynicolerob
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.