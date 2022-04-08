ASUW hears from 2022-2023 BOD candidates

Tuesday's weekly student senate meeting hosted candidates running for the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) for the 2022-2023 school year. The event was held by the ASUW Elections Administration Committee (EAC) and was open to the public.
President: JT Lucero, Naomi Snow, Timothy Billings (Huskies for Change)
JT Lucero, a fourth-year student, was not present at the forum. He did prepare several written statements, including an opening statement of “My name is JT and I’m here for you,” as well as “I’ll be watching and waiting and always preparing” as a closing statement. He declined to comment on questions relating to his platform of class accessibility, not giving an answer as to how he would fix limitations on major-required classes. Lucero’s platform also includes “making UW great for those already going here,” rather than devising ways to entice new students.
Naomi Snow, a first-year student, is running on a platform of representing the student voice at the highest levels of student government.
“[My] platform shows areas where students have called for change but administration has not been held accountable,” Snow said. “I would work with other groups given that I’d have a pretty high up position.”
Timothy Billings, the current ASUW Senate speaker, is no stranger to the election process, having previously run before. Billings promised to be an apolitical president if elected to the position.
“I see ASUW as a resource,” Billings said. “I don’t intend to run for office in the future; I’m not doing this for political reasons.”
Billings promised to model responsible leadership if elected, while not holding himself to unrealistic expectations.
“One of the most important things about a leader is how they act,” Billings said. “I’m not going to have all the answers, but I’ll work to find them [for you].”
Vice President: Lillian Williamson (Huskies for Change), Paytan Murray
Lillian Williamson has been involved in ASUW for the past three years, having served as an intern with the Queer Student Commission (QSC), been a student senator, and is the current director of the QSC.
Highlighting the fact that ASUW has seen its fair share of controversy and issues over the past few years, Williamson promised to update ASUW bylaws in order to create more transparency for the student body.
“As [vice president], my job will be to encourage other [ASUW] employees, not to tell them how to do their jobs,” Williamson said. “My job will be as a resource for them all.”
Paytan Murray, a second-year student studying law, societies & justice and public health, hopes to create increased visibility for groups currently underserved by ASUW.
“I really want to increase ASUW visibility with RSOs — your stakeholders,” Murray said. “[I] want to target students who don’t normally participate in ASUW [like] transfer students.”
Murray also acknowledged that if elected, the position would be her first ASUW post.
“[I’m] not currently affiliated with ASUW,” Murray said. “Some may see this as a hindrance, I see this as an excellent opportunity to come in with fresh eyes.”
Director of Campus Partnerships: Kennedy Patterson (Huskies for Change)
Kennedy Patterson is running on a platform of increased mental health resources for students, as well as the improved sustainability of these programs across UW.
“My concerns come out of using these resources,” Kennedy said. “I’m really passionate to serve, to create an environment that’s a lot more inclusive to all students.”
Some of Patterson’s proposed measures include diversifying new counselors hired at the university, as well as working with UWPD to address safety concerns brought up by students and the Black Student Union (BSU); Patterson is a member of BSU.
Director of Community Relations: Ben Roscoe (Huskies for Change)
Ben Roscoe highlighted many of the organizations that he belongs to in his pitch for why he should be elected director of community relations. These groups included the ASUW Senate, Dawg Pack, and the UW water polo team, among others.
“[Since the return to campus from COVID-19] people are a little more reluctant to seek opportunities,” Roscoe said. “I hope to connect these communities; it’s important for ASUW to reach out to these communities, but [also] for them to reach out to each other.”
Director of Diversity Efforts: Daniel Tadrous (Huskies for Change), Deepika Bhattari
Daniel Tadrous, a third year political science major, is committed to amplifying student voices at UW, especially those from marginalized communities.
“Before being involved with the Office of Minority Affairs … I had no idea of the [ASUW] resources available to me,” Tadrous said. “I will work to make sure that others know of the resources available to them.”
Tadrous also promised to expand the university’s definition of what diversity means.
“[Diversity] goes beyond traditional terms — gender, sexuality, race,” Tadrous said. “[What about] the student workers [and] commuter students?”
Deepika Bhattari, running on a platform of representation for all, was not present for the forum. Bhattari contacted The Daily to say she had dropped out of the race.
Director of Internal Policy: Brent Seto (Huskies for Change)
Brent Seto hopes to be elected as the next director of internal policy. As his position would serve as the liaison to the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS), Seto hopes to bring a new visibility to this area of student government.
“When I was a freshman I didn’t even know of a graduate senate,” Seto said.
Seto laid out three key areas that he saw as crucial in order to foster the relationship between graduate and undergraduate students: lack of awareness of the body as a whole, lack of awareness of graduate school issues, and lack of awareness of the context and framing of these issues.
Director of Programming: Kisa Batool (Huskies for Change)
Kisa Batool credits her move to Washington from Pakistan in the seventh grade as an asset in navigating student life at UW.
The director of programming is responsible for serving on the Funding Commission, and Batool has a plan to ensure equal access to funding for diverse or historically underrepresented groups.
“The first month, [I would] go through records to see which RSOs use funds, have used funds, or never used funds,” Batool said. “I will work to make sure that [the last group] knows about their resources to ensure diversity.”
Director of University Affairs: Adrien Chen, Nathan Mitchell (Huskies for Change)
Adrien Chen currently serves as the director of the Office of International Student Advocacy. This position, coupled with his experiences as a first generation and international student, have shown Chen the struggles that students in minority communities face.
“[UW] needs to serve the interests of students, not businesses,” Chen said. “It is important to ensure the comfort of students.”
Nathan Mitchell, serving as a ASUW senator for the third consecutive year, is running on a platform of holding university leaders accountable to the needs of the student body.
Mitchell highlighted his experience as a student worker, in the context that he understands the issues that workers face across all parts of UW.
“I work as a resident advisor for HFS,” Mitchell said. “There aren't enough given resources [for student workers] and we want to expand [them] to TAs.”
Students interested in hearing from candidates will have the opportunity to attend two upcoming forums: April 8 in Gowen 301 — hosted by The Daily — and April 13 in Alder Auditorium, hosted by student housing organizations.
The ASUW Student Senate meets in Smith 120 and via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
