ASUW Senate calls for autumn 2021 to be declared extraordinary circumstances quarter

This week’s ASUW Senate meeting saw the passage of a resolution calling for Provost Mark Richards and the Provost’s Office, Office of the University Registrar (OUR), and the UW Faculty Senate to declare autumn 2021 an extraordinary circumstances quarter. The resolution was sponsored by Nathan Mitchell, chair of the on-campus committee.
The six quarters prior to autumn 2021 were considered extraordinary circumstance quarters; on Jan. 14, due to surging omicron cases and a monthlong shift back to virtual learning, winter 2022 was declared an extraordinary circumstance quarter in an email and press release sent to faculty and students. The notification was careful to note that autumn 2021 was not being changed retroactively.
An extraordinary circumstances designation on a quarter lets students opt to use S/NS grading on classes that count toward their degree or graduation requirements. Students are able to switch their grading methods in these quarters until they graduate, per OUR’s webpage. A $20 fee is charged per class for changes from the end of the respective quarter until graduation; students can access the extraordinary circumstances quarter late grading option change request form from the end of the quarter at which they graduate from UW.
“This really needs to be moved [and adopted] as soon as possible so that graduating seniors can work out credit [issues],” senator Anastasia Vargas said. “While all UW students were affected by COVID-19, some disportionately suffered.”
The Senate was careful to note that “students who are immunocompromised, [at a] high-risk of infection, caretakers, or living with individuals who are immunocompromised or [at] high-risk of infections” have been impacted by the pandemic most severely, according to the resolution.
“I think it’s clear to the senate body why this bill was written,” Mitchell said.
Ultimately, the resolution was approved by a vote of 50-0-2.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
