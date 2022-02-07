ASUW Senate calls for increased access to remote classes

At the Feb. 1 ASUW Senate meeting, a resolution calling for access to remote classes for all students in light of the ongoing omicron surge of COVID-19 was introduced and passed. In recognition of the time sensitive nature of this resolution, it was designated as the special order of the day, ensuring it would be voted on before the end of the meeting.
Sponsored by Toby Gallant, on behalf of the Student Disability Commission (SDC), the resolution calls on UW to ensure that students have remote accessibility to courses if “they are unable to come to campus due to a health concern.”
Kels Rizzo, the SDC representative to the ASUW Senate, spoke up in support of the resolution during its second reading.
“It is winter, it is dark, it is cold,” Rizzo said during the meeting. “Where are people supposed to eat without exposing themselves [to COVID-19] … It is a callousness, it is not an unknowing [of the risks] that we’ve seen [from university officials].”
UW policy toward remote accommodation came under fire during discussions of the resolution. While the first month of winter quarter was held largely online due to a surge of COVID-19 cases stemming from the rise of the contagious omicron variant, Jan. 31 marked the first day that most classes returned to in-person instruction for the quarter.
Peyton Goodwin, an intern for SDC, also spoke out in support of the bill at the senate meeting.
“[UW’s response to the pandemic] has been on the individual,” Goodwin said. “This is a global pandemic and it falls on the community and our leadership to keep the community safe.”
Discussion of UW’s ability to implement these changes and support a more cohesive hybrid model of learning came up during the senate session.
“The response from the university has been time and again, ‘Well, maybe you should take a quarter off,’” Rizzo said. “We have the money, the university needs to invest in the resources … it’s urgent but it’s doable.”
The resolution was passed by the senate in a vote of 62-0, with two abstentions. It will be presented to the ASUW Board of Directors at their Feb. 3 meeting.
The ASUW Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
