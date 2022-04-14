ASUW Senate condemns Russia, reviews parking lot safety task force

After last week’s ASUW Senate Board of Directors forum, Tuesday’s senate meeting saw a return to form with several pieces of legislation being passed. Resolution R-28-20, a bill condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Resolution R-28-21, a bill proposing a task force to look into student parking safety, were both passed by the senate.
R-28-20 was sponsored by Francisco Dojenia, a first-year senator. The bill’s language calls on ASUW to make a formal declaration in opposition to the Russian war effort.
“The purpose of this resolution, the reason I wrote this, is I feel that we should have forgone war and invasion,” Dojenia said.
On Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of its western neighbor, Ukraine. After an initial few days of shock and disbelief, the nation has banded together and defied expectations in holding their own against the Russian military. This comes at the price of thousands of killed or wounded Ukrainian civilians, with total casualties unknown.
“A major world superpower being able to invade a lesser power to keep things [well] at home should be a thing of the past,” Dojenia said.
R-28-21, sponsored by senator and incoming Residential Community Student Association president Blake Delisa, is a reworked version of Resolution R-28-16. Both bills call for an increase in student parking lot safety, with the newly introduced legislation proposing the establishment of a task force to tackle the issue.
“I find it very concerning that … anyone on the street can walk into a parking garage students pay a lot of money to use each quarter,” Izzy Oballo, a Housing & Food Services resident and victim of car theft in a student lot, said in the bill. “For the amount of money we put towards being able to park, we should … be able to know that our vehicles are safe at all times. There should be something in order to keep students and their belongings safe.”
The task force would look at possible steps forward for increased parking lot safety in conjunction with UW Transportation Services and UWPD to ensure that student money is being properly used.
Both resolutions passed the senate favorably and now go to the senate General Affairs Committee and On-Campus Committee, respectively.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
