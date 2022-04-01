ASUW Senate hears from student regent Djelli Berisha; updates bylaw language

After having been remote for the entirety of winter quarter, the March 29 ASUW Senate meeting consisted of a hybrid model, with the in-person event accessible via Zoom. During the meeting, UW student regent Djelli Berisha spoke with senators about the governing body of the university and the student representative’s responsibilities.
According to state law, the UW Board of Regents (BOR) is responsible for overseeing all aspects of administering UW. The body serves as the ultimate oversight body for the school, with UW President Ana Mari Cauce being accountable to the group. Having previously served as UW Bothell’s student body president, Berisha is the first student regent from UW’s Bothell campus.
After a short presentation, Berisha took questions from the senate covering topics ranging from the role of the student regent to policy issues.
“The role of the regent is primarily to govern, not represent,” Berisha said when asked about opportunities for advocacy on the Board. “The student regent is there to provide the student perspective to the Board of Regents, not to advocate for students. There are other positions for advocacy.”
ASUW President Mustapha Samateh further clarified the duties of the student regent as opposed to other positions.
“[The BOR’s] job is to look at everyone else, our job is to make sure that they listen to us,” Samateh said.
Senators also asked Berisha about progress on the divestment of university assets tied to the fossil fuel industry. The ASUW Senate previously passed a bill urging for this divestment last year.
“The Board hasn’t been briefed on the divestment of fossil fuels [recently],” Berisha said. “We will be briefed in June.”
Berisha ended his presentation with a nod to UW’s Bothell and Tacoma campuses.
“I think that [being a Bothell student] has helped me,” Berisha said of his time as a regent. “Bothell and Tacoma are often overlooked in allocating resources.”
Additionally, OA-28-5 was passed by a vote of 51-0-3. The passion project of senate vice speaker Sarah May, the bill serves as an overhaul of the ASUW Senate bylaws, updating the language to be more accessible to all students.
“[We’ve] been working on this for a couple of years,” May said. “The language right now is formal and legal and weird.”
The ASUW Senate meets in Miller 301 and via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
