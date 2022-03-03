ASUW Senate hears resolution calling for gender neutral bathrooms at UW

At the ASUW Senate meeting March 1, senators heard a resolution demanding that UW implement gender neutral bathrooms across campus. The resolution was sponsored by senator Sydney Field.
The resolution calls for bathrooms to be designated by what services are available, such as “toilets” and “urinals” as opposed to being labeled by a gendered icon. The resolution also calls for the money for the signage to be replaced from funds not provided by the student body.
“It’s something that UW has the capacity to do — the money and funds to do,” Field said when explaining the bill to the senate. “Then why not do it?”
Gender neutral bathroom signs can be purchased online for under $25, and the resolution claims that UW would be able to get signs in bulk for an even lower cost, although no citation was given for this.
Senator Kat Kane also spoke up in support of the resolution. Kane serves as the UW Gender Equity Commission director, formerly the Womxn’s Action Commission.
“It’s not a major financial burden and it’s also not asking them to rebuild facilities,” Kane said. “It’s literally just changing signs, so we really saw this as an area that was a big problem with a very, very simple solution.”
The bill also includes anonymous testimonials from students speaking in support of updating UW bathrooms to be gender neutral across campus.
“As a transmasc non-binary person I often avoid going to the restroom when there is no single stall or all gendered option,” one student said. “Although it is possible to avoid this, sometimes it is not and I am forced to go into the women’s bathroom as I am always questioned in the men’s.”
Another student used their platform in the resolution to praise one of the few non-gendered bathrooms already in existence on campus in the Art Building.
“I have always found the gender neutral restroom in the art building to feel like a particularly safe environment,” the student said. “As long as bathrooms have stalls for general privacy I see no problem with bathrooms being gender neutral to help folks at UW feel comfortable.”
After an opportunity for questions from the senate, the resolution was moved to the General Affairs Committee in a vote of 40-10-7. It faces several more votes in order to pass out of the ASUW Senate.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
