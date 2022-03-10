ASUW Senate hears resolution calling for more inclusivity in recorded UW events

At Tuesday’s final senate meeting of the quarter, a resolution calling for the inclusive design of all livestreamed and recorded events at UW was introduced by senator Alex Olsen.
The resolution calls for a comprehensive set of guidelines for all livestreamed and recorded UW events . These guidelines include captioning, ASL interpretation for larger events, the use of a microphone for event speakers, easily readable visuals, text to be read aloud, and event recording to allow for asynchronous participation.
“I’ve been attending many large, streamed events with COVID,” Olsen said while explaining the bill. “I’ve definitely noticed a lack of continuity between these events.”
This resolution comes amid growing calls for better accommodation for disabled students on campus. UW Disability Resources for Students is facing severe backlogs and delays, and some students have nearly waited six weeks for accomodations.
“People [shouldn’t] necessarily have to go out of their way to ask for events to be accessible,” Olsen said. “They just should be [accessible].”
Olsen serves as the representative for the Office of Inclusive Design to the ASUW Senate. The group works to make ASUW-sponsored events more accessible for attendees. This branch of ASUW was founded as an offshoot of the Student Disability Commission, also an ASUW entity.
With a vote of 47-1-2 the resolution passed and was sent to the off-campus committee. It will stay there until the start of spring quarter.
Additionally, senate elections for two committees took place at the meeting. Sephora-Clotilde Zoro was elected to fill the senate seat on the Student Regent Selection Committee, which will gather a list of nominees for the position to send off for further consideration. Tia Vontver was elected to the Environmental Stewardship Committee, a group that keeps tabs on ongoing sustainability efforts across all three UW campuses.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.