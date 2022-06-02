ASUW Senate holds marathon session to finish legislation for 2021-22 year

During the final ASUW Senate meeting of the 2021-22 school year, the body powered through an extra hour in order to vote on all seven resolutions left for the legislative session. While six resolutions ranging from the creation of a safety taskforce to the condemnation of classist building policies passed, a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine was tabled indefinitely as it was seen as performative.

Although it was passed through first readings and the General Affairs Committee, senator Francisco Dojenia’s bill to condemn the war in Ukraine met its end in the senate after a lively discussion among the voting body about its effectiveness.

“I am Ukrainian,” Anastasia Vargas, senate speaker-elect, said. “The sentiment is nice. I appreciate the support, at the same time, I think it’s lackluster.”

The resolution calls for UW to officially condemn the war and states that the ASUW Senate does not condone war or military conflict in any sense.

“This feels unfinished,” senator Nat Cabrera. “As someone with a culture that’s been erased for 400 years, this feels performative. To have the oppressed named in a single clause and to not name the oppressor at all seems, again, lackluster.”

Lukas Illa, the director of university affairs, sponsored the new resolution calling for UW to end building policies decried as classist and unequal. As of March 17, 2020, the Odegaard Undergraduate Library has been closed to the public to protect the health and safety of UW communities, per a March 16, 2020 library announcement.

“Pandemic-era policies should be rescinded as even masks are no longer required in classrooms or most other buildings,” Illa said.

The resolution also calls attention to updated language in the HUB Building Access & Use Policies. Under the current guidelines, the HUB is only open to UW students, staff, and faculty or those with UW business. Although not regularly enforced, in theory, the HUB is not open to the public, with the website stating that the HUB “is not a public facility and UW-Seattle reserves the right to request that users produce a valid form of identification in areas that are reserved for students, faculty, and staff.”

“While the HUB is not technically public it has been treated as such,” Illa said. “The HUB and the libraries are some of the last public spaces around, and I have seen visibly less non-UW students. We have a duty as members of this school and community — there are better ways to go around this than [to] police and profile in this way.”

The resolution passed the senate in a vote of 37-1-6, marking the last piece of legislation for the 2021-22 senate body.

Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.