ASUW Senate hosts UW President Cauce for wide-ranging discussion

At Tuesday’s ASUW Student Senate meeting, UW President Ana Mari Cauce presented on the state of UW affairs and took senator questions covering a wide range of topics.
Cauce opened her remarks by highlighting student contribution to UW’s decline in COVID-19 cases during the last few weeks as classes have pivoted back to largely in-person instruction.
“This has been a very challenging period, transitioning from in-person to remote [learning] and from remote to in person,” Cauce said. “Our student body in general has done a really good job keeping the pandemic in check … I think the work you have all done, getting vaccinated boosted, wearing masks, all that work you’re doing plays a part in the drop in COVID.”
As of Feb. 15, the COVID-19 positivity rate across UW hit 1.3%, according to the UW COVID-19 case and vaccination tracking dashboard. This marks a sharp decline in cases from the week of Jan. 22, when the positivity rate reached a peak of 13.6%. Cauce also touted the fact that, as far as UW administration is aware, no student has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
UW’s commitment to diversity and inclusion was also brought up in the president’s report to the Senate. The UW Faculty Diversity Initiative (FDI) recently finished up its first year of operation. Established in 2021 by the Office of the Provost, the FDI aims to hire faculty that reflect the diversity of the student body. The FDI has designated $5 million spread across several years to aid recruitment efforts to “enhance the UW’s diversity mission and goals for equity and inclusion,” according to a UW press release. In addition to the FDI, Cauce highlighted the recently released 2021 UW Staff Demographic Baseline Report. Across all three UW campuses and UW Medicine, 66.7% of staff are women and 39.3% of staff identify as BIPoC, according to the report.
Additionally, Cauce mentioned that talks between administration and faculty had made progress regarding increasing the undergraduate diversity credit requirement to a minimum of two courses. Currently, all undergraduate students are required to take three credits focusing on “sociocultural, political, and/or economic diversity of the human experience at local, regional, or global levels,” as per UW Undergraduate Advising. Increasing the requirement has long been a priority for UW’s Black Student Union, who argue that three credits is not enough to give students from different backgrounds a better opportunity to understand issues such as systemic racism.
“[There’s] still a lot of work ahead of us, both this year and in years to come,” Cauce said.
After Cauce’s presentation and senator questions, the ASUW Senate passed a resolution supporting the hiring of an assistant director for the ASUW Office of Student Health Relations and a resolution calling for updated emergency procedures for disabled students at UW.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.