ASUW Senate supports diverse food task force, votes against support of student lobbying group

In the Feb. 8 ASUW Senate meeting, two separate bills were discussed and ultimately voted on. Senate Bill SB-28-2, which calls for the establishment of a task force to address the lack of diverse food options within Housing & Food Services (HFS) dining programs, and Resolution R-28-9, a bill supporting the formation of an opt-out fund to fund the student group Washington Public Interest Research Group (WashPIRG), were both voted on by the group.
HFS diverse food task force
The first bill of the night looked to address the lack of diverse food options at HFS dining locations across campus. Sponsored by senator Jiachen Liu, the bill calls for a special task force made up of members of various UW departments and student organizations to be created in order to solve the issue.
“[The task force] is needed because of a lack of diverse food options for [a] diverse student body,” Liu said.
Only two out of 24 restaurants currently open across six on-campus locations — Global Kitchen and Plate — use the words “international” or “global” when describing their menu, as per the HFS website.
Senator Nathan Mitchell, chair of the on-campus committee, voiced his committee’s support of the bill.
“We agreed with the concerns brought forward and think that there should be a better variety of food in HFS [food offerings on campus],” Mitchell said.
The bill was passed through the senate by a vote of 53-0-1.
Opt-out WashPIRG fund
After weeks on the senate agenda, the resolution calling for senate support of a student initiative for WashPIRG to create an opt-out fund during student registration failed to pass in a vote of 17-24-10.
Currently, the UW chapter of WashPIRG, a student RSO dedicated to empowering students to lobby for change at the state and national levels, is funded via the voluntary, opt-in Student Registration and Accounts System program. As it stands, all enrolled UW students have the ability to opt-in to a $3 contribution as one of the required steps to register for classes in a given quarter.
The group plans to apply for an opt-out fee of $3 under chapter 205 of the UW Student Governance and Policy Code. Under chapter 205, a once voluntary fee becomes mandatory for students unless the fee “is used to support political and ideological philosophies or other speech protected by the constitution.” In these cases, the fee becomes an opt-out fee, where students are allowed to choose not to donate.
“This resolution is just about saying WashPIRG is trying to do the 205 process, this is what the process looks like, [and] here are what some of the terms look like,” Sydney Porter, chair of UW WashPIRG, said.
The actual resolution would not have determined the outcome of the chapter 205 application. Either a survey of the student body with at least 15% in support or a petition with 10% of total student body signatures is required to enact chapter 205 protections for an organization.
Senators had concerns about the merits of changing from an opt-in to an opt-out fee for the RSO, with some worrying that it would prey on unknowing students anxious to register for classes.
“[Changing to an opt-out fee] is like you’re literally relying on the fact that people are not going to notice that they have not opted out [of the fee],” senator Eva Hudak said.
The ASUW Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.