ASUW Senate votes for U-District alternative emergency services

In Tuesday’s ASUW Senate weekly meeting, a resolution supporting the divestment of UW funds to UWPD and the creation of an alternative emergency service in the U-District was passed in a vote of 43-0-7.
The resolution is sponsored by student senator Sephora-Clotilde Zoro and is co-sponsored by Kip Diaz, Mario Falit-Baiamonte, and Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) senator Matthew Mitnick. The goal of the resolution is to create a non-police response system for mental health emergencies.
One of the major aims of the proposed alternative emergency service is to promote a system of inclusion and aid for marginalized communities, while noting studies that show people are more likely to accept services from trained behavioral health providers than a traditional 911 response team.
While Seattle has grappled with a mental health crisis for years, nearly two years of a global pandemic has seen demand for mental health services rise 20%, according to reporting by KIRO 7 News. This legislation aims to put more funds toward experts trained in combating the crisis.
“The way policing is done in Seattle is problematic,” Zoro said during final discussions of the resolution. “[We need] something to bring efforts forward, to bring something better to [the] U-District.”
Questions were raised during the meeting about the logistics of the proposed legislation. While UW is located within the city of Seattle, it employs its own police department. This has led to tension in the past between UWPD and SPD officials over jurisdiction.
“This has to be a collaborative approach,” Falit-Baiamonte said during the meeting. “That’s why we are working with multiple parties.”
A similar resolution was passed by GPSS on Nov. 17, 2021. The ASUW Senate resolution calls for a joint meeting between interested parties, including UW administration and UWPD, to look into the next steps of this legislation.
The ASUW Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
