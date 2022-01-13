ASUW votes to call for increased diversity in CSE department and beyond

This week’s ASUW Student Senate meeting was dominated by resolution R-28-10, calling for the student senate’s recommitment to diversity and inclusion in the CSE program and across UW in general.
A procedural vote by the senate making the resolution the special order of the day ensured that the item, introduced into legislation the day before, would be voted on by the full senate during the meeting. This sense of urgency pointed to the importance that members of the student senate felt regarding the contents of the resolution.
The resolution calls for a boost in university efforts to recruit Indigenous and other BIPoC communities to UW’s computer science department. Currently, underrepresented minority (URM) students make up 9% of total Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering students and 16% of total students at UW. In a 2020 staff demographic baseline report, American Indian or Alaskan Native faculty made up 0.5% of current UW employees.
The resolution is sponsored by the American Indian Student Commission, an ASUW organization aimed to “help support the student voice of underrepresented communities,” per their website. Student senators Madison Truitt and Eva Hudak serve as the co-sponsors of the resolution.
“[The university] is not investing its time and energy [in BIPoC communities both on- and off-campus] the way I think it should,” Hudak said in her concluding remarks.
A clause in the resolution calls for the university to implement a 3% yearly increase in Indigenous students enrolled at UW, as well as to make a concerted effort to hire more Indigenous faculty members in the future.
“Having this as the student opinion — it really helps,” Truitt said during the meeting. “Enough is enough … to have you all support, it would further help get a diverse faculty at CSE and beyond.”
The resolution passed the senate and was approved by a final margin of 50 to one, with three senators abstaining.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. PST.
