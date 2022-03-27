Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

President Joe Biden nominated D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Feb. 25.
In the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, Biden committed to nominating the first Black female justice in United States history. If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.
“For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America,” Biden said in his announcement at the White House. “I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation.”
If confirmed, Jackson would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, a moderate liberal judge who served on the Supreme Court for 28 years. Jackson previously clerked for Breyer and would also be the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court.
In addition, Jackson would be the third Black justice to serve on the Supreme Court, with Clarence Thomas being the second and only current Black justice.
“[Judge Jackson] very much fits within the norms that contemporary presidents are looking for,'' Scott Lemieux, assistant teaching professor for political science, said. “Obviously, [a] Harvard B.A. and law school [and] work as an appellate judge after working as a district judge [are also important credentials].”
Jackson’s nomination and appointment to the Supreme Court would not change the ideological balance of the Court, as there are currently six conservative justices and three liberal justices; Jackson’s appointment would likely last a long time, as she is only one year older than Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is the youngest sitting judge at 50.
The confirmation process is expected to move rather quickly, with Democrat leaders hoping to confirm Jackson by early April, according to the New York Times.
“It requires a simple majority to confirm a Supreme Court justice, which is why she is very likely to be confirmed,” Lemieux said. “My guess is that this is not going to be a case in which the minority pulls out every stop to delay the nomination.”
On Feb. 25, Washington Senator Patty Murray issued a statement praising the nomination of Jackson to the Supreme Court.
“I applaud President Biden for this historic nomination — I voted to confirm Judge Jackson to the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and have been exceptionally impressed by her background, impressive credentials, and singular dedication to the law,” Murray wrote in the statement. “It is important to me that the Senate confirm a candidate who will uphold the rights and liberties of all Americans — especially … concerning [cases of] workers’ rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, tribal rights, and other issues that matter deeply to the American people.”
Reach contributing writer Allison Schaal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allison_schaal
