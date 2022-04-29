Biden’s budget increases Pell Grant amount for 2022-23

On March 28, President Joe Biden released his proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year; at $5.8 trillion, it includes a 16% increase in funding for the education department, as well as $400 allocated to the federal Pell Grant program.
Pell Grants provide need-based grants to low-income students attending university — this is determined by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Biden’s request to raise the amount of money administered to the Pell Grant program was accepted by Congress, and the $400 increase raised the maximum award amount to $6,895 for the 2022-23 academic year — the largest increase for the program in over a decade.
At UW, there are currently between 10,500 and 11,000 students who receive aid from the Pell Grant program, according to Kay Lewis, assistant vice provost for enrollment and the executive director of student financial aid and scholarships in the UW Office of Student Financial Aid.
The financial need of these students is determined by the U.S. Department of Education using a formula that was established by Congress.
“We don’t control the formula or the amounts, but we are the facilitators of getting that money to them from the federal government,” Lewis said.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the formula takes into account student income, the income and assets of guardians if students are dependents, household size, and the number of family members attending college; this information is then obtained from FAFSA and sent to universities. According to Lewis, there is no set income cutoff for Pell Grant eligibility, but said that the majority of eligible students have incomes below $40,000.
The increase in funding for the Pell Grant program will not impact other UW financial aid opportunities or scholarships, according to Lewis. The Office of Student Financial Aid will make adjustments to the total amount awarded to students. Lewis said there will also be an increase to the Washington College Grant and possible increases in costs of student living.
“We'll put all that together to come up with the most that we can give students in grants and the loan programs through their financial aid award offer,” Lewis said. “We always tell students how much we're able to give them from the various programs to help them meet that cost.”
The FAFSA deadline for the 2022-23 school year closes June 30. Lewis recommends students who need financial assistance apply, even if they do not believe they will qualify for the Pell Grant.
“Sometimes students don't do the FAFSA because they assume they won't be eligible or maybe they tried a couple years ago and they weren't eligible,” Lewis said. “But those formulas get updated and their parents or their income changes, and so they really should file the FAFSA to see if they'd be eligible for the Pell Grant, as well as other aid.”
Reach contributing writer Curran Nielsen at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @curran_nielsen
