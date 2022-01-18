GPSS discusses merge of Hall Health and counseling services, addition of secretary position

The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) discussed the changes in counseling services, the return of a secretary, and term limits during its Jan. 12 meeting. GPSS also discussed the upcoming Huskies on the Hill event and current bills in the state house that pertain to graduate students.
Merge of Hall Health and counseling services
Natacha Foo Kune, director of the UW Counseling Center, explained what the merger of Hall Health and the Counseling Center means for mental health services moving forward.
Counseling services will bill insurance for students who utilize its services. Foo Kune emphasized that students who do not have insurance or the money to pay out-of-pocket costs are welcome to use mental health services.
“Students do not have any out-of-pocket cost,” Foo Kune said.
Billing insurance will help counseling services expand its capacity beyond their allocated funds from the Services and Activities Fee Committee (SAF). Short-term mental health assistance and other designated help such as Let’s Talk are offered at no cost.
Although several counselors left last year, the increase in funding to raise salaries of current counselors with the addition of eight new therapists will increase counseling services’ ability to interface with students who need help.
Foo Kune encourages any student in crisis to call SafeCampus, My SSP, Crisis Connections, or 911 if they are experiencing a life-threatening emergency.
Secretary position and changes to staff
GPSS receives about $400,000 from SAF annually, with a surplus of funds allocated toward staff positions. A.J. Balatico, vice president of finance, proposed raising hourly staff wages by $5 (from its current rate of $18) to keep up with other UW graduate departments that pay over $20 per hour for readers and graders.
Balatico also discussed the creation of a secretary position to manage staff duties that have since been absorbed by other senators. Last year, the position of secretary was dissolved to create a vice president of equity and inclusion.
“We wanted to change the secretary role to shift priority to amplifying student voices,” Balatico said. “We wanted a budget neutral solution. We are presenting this now because we have the money.”
There was no immediate action on the role during the meeting. GPSS will revisit this issue at future meetings to assess how to utilize funds specified for staff.
Term limits
Ashlee Abrantes, GPSS senator in environmental and forest sciences, proposed to change the term limit from three years to one year to ensure more students have an opportunity to engage — especially considering that most graduate programs are two years in length.
“Keeping that in mind, limiting the term that people are able to run or be officers would increase the opportunities for other students to participate,” Abrantes said. “It would increase the opportunities for stipends and for funding tuition remission for more people.”
Other senators argued against shorter term limits, noting the benefit of continued experience and institutional knowledge.
“I wanted to say based on this being my fourth year in GPSS,” Andrew Shumway, a GPSS senator in earth and space sciences, said. “I have served on the elections committee, and I think two of the biggest problems I’ve seen year after year in GPSS is a loss of institutional memory and also having major problems with convincing people to run for officer positions.”
Davon Thomas, a GPSS senator in public policy, also noted GPSS was not the only government body graduate students could pursue, speaking from his own experience in the capitol of California during his studies as an undergraduate.
Washington senate legislature and Huskies on the Hill
Joel Anderson, a GPSS senator in public policy, noted that several bills of importance to graduate students are going through the Washington state house.
“I did want to make a note that right now is a period of particular importance because there is a lot of fluidity in the legislature, so there will be a number of bills being introduced daily,” Anderson said. “There are initial committee hearings being scheduled and … hopefully [they] open minds to including graduate and professional students in what has already been introduced on the floor.”
Anderson noted HB1736 regarding the negotiation of wages and another bill offering student loans at a 1% interest rate. Anderson is lobbying to explicitly include graduate students in the bill. Anderson encouraged graduate students to advocate for themselves by talking to legislators or submitting written testimonies. Huskies on the Hill will also give students the opportunity to directly lobby for their interests.
Huskies on the Hill will remain virtual this year with training in February. All undergraduate and graduate students are invited to participate to lobby for issues pertinent to themselves and other students.
Committee updates
The diversity and equity committee discussed ongoing plans to expand diversity, equity, and inclusion training across campus. This includes both following Senate Bill 5227, which will create a diversity training program, and hiring a program manager.
Aaron Yared, president of GPSS, also shared progress with UW President Ana Mari Cauce’s holistic approach to campus safety.
“My aim, as well as Mustapha’s aim, is to find somebody who prioritizes equity as well as people of color and how they feel in regards to UWPD and how they can take steps to mitigate some of the dangers that Black and Brown students feel on campus when they see UWPD around,” Yared said.
Other notes
GPSS approved the ad hoc timeline for the Alternative Emergency Response Services contingent on the committee meeting with all stakeholders.
“Our group will collectively write these invitations involving them and asking them how this group can help them,” Matthew Mitnick, a GPSS senator in public policy, said.
Gabby Rivera, the vice president of internal affairs for GPSS, gauged the comfort level of other senators for events, noting that GPSS still had event funding reserved.
“I would love just to get a general temperature check of how you all would like me to proceed with event planning,” Rivera said.
Although some senators voiced concern for in-person events amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Rivera noted the success of food distribution during the last GPSS meeting of autumn quarter.
“When we provided dinners in the last week of autumn quarter, we got rid of over 100 meals within 40 minutes,” Rivera said.
GPSS will await UW advice on how to proceed with events, anticipating more events to be held during spring quarter if COVID-19 cases decrease.
The next GPSS meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. GPSS will remain online during winter and spring quarter contingent on UW advice and a senate vote.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
