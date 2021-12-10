GPSS elects executive senators, condemns vandalism, and debates U-District alternative emergency services

The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) met Dec. 8 to elect executive senators for the winter term, vote on two resolutions to condemn vandalism in the bathrooms of the Aerospace & Engineering Research Building and Gates Center, and discuss U-District alternative emergency response services.
Executive senator elections
Davon Thomas, a master’s student in the Evans School of Public Policy & Governance, and Pratima KC, a doctoral student in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, were elected as executive officers during the meeting. Both discussed their experiences and how they will support their positions as executive senators.
“I was involved in an organization working for children, and I have organized regional and national level events for them,” KC said. “All of them were successful.”
KC — who was nominated by Alexander Novokhodko, a senator and mechanical engineering doctoral student — served on GPSS for one year prior to her election. Thomas ran as an executive senator despite only being in his first year at UW, transitioning from advocacy and leadership in undergraduate student government to vie for change at UW.
“Something I will focus on here is campus safety,” Thomas said. “The community response speaks for itself … Another thing is retention and recruitment.”
Bias accountability
GPSS voted to pass a condemnation of racist graffiti during its meeting.
“Sweeping it under the rug doesn’t really help out the students who go to classes and work in those buildings,” A.J. Balatico, vice president of finance for GPSS, said.
The finalized document will be forwarded to the “editorial team at The Daily,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce, Provost Mark Richards, and other leadership to take further action following the incident.
Community response
GPSS deliberated on the alternative emergency management legislation written by Matthew Mitnick, a senator from the Evans School, following his revisions to earlier versions of the proposal.
“Instead, we want this to be greater reaching and have more of an impact,” Mitnick said. “So why limit it to those [mental and behavioral health] types of calls when instead we could just do all nonviolent calls for [the] service?”
Mitnick emphasized that the Community Response Team will not raise student fees and has found avenues for support off-campus.
“There’s already the infrastructure at the state level to make this happen,” Mitnick said.
ASUW senators attended the meeting to report on differences between the proposal passed through ASUW and the proposal raised at GPSS.
“It has some slight grammatical and stylistic changes in ASUW, but we do support this in ASUW,” Kip Diaz, an ASUW representative, said.
GPSS senators questioned the lack of Black Student Union (BSU) involvement, despite their push to defund UWPD in favor of community responses.
“I feel like this is very premature for us to vote on at the moment,” Meshell Sturgis, vice president of equitability and accountability for GPSS, said. “I don’t think folks being unreachable or too busy is an appropriate reason to not include them. In fact, I feel like that actually really can undermine the whole purpose and value of what you’re proposing here.”
GPSS motioned to table the resolution and will return to vote during a winter quarter meeting pending the creation of an ad hoc committee and discussion with all relevant stakeholders including, but not limited to, Decriminalize UW, the Disability Advocacy Student Alliance, and SafeCampus.
The ad hoc committee will be supervised by Gabby Rivera, the vice president of internal affairs for GPSS.
“This needs a lot of care and attention before this is something I am comfortable voting on,” Sturgis said.
Other notes
GPSS discussed other avenues for student participation and activism, including serving on the budget committee and tri-campus advisory board.
“We are not going to just talk about budget stuff,” Aaron Yared, GPSS president, said. “We’re going to be talking about policy stuff, policy decisions, and the president and provost will be in the room.”
Yared encouraged interested senators to join the tri-campus advisory board to participate in further discussions on reimaging campus safety in direct dialogue with UW leadership.
The budget committee also reminded GPSS senators that they and all other interested graduate students are eligible for travel grants for in-person and virtual conferences in their field.
GPSS will return to online-only meetings during winter quarter, with their decision for spring quarter pending a vote in the winter.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
