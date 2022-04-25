Huskies for Change wins majority of ASUW seats

Next year’s ASUW Board of Directors was elected last week, including Timothy Billing for president and Lillian Williamson for vice president. Turnout for this year’s race remained low at 1,840 votes tallied, comparable to last year’s 1,792, and down from nearly 3,000 in 2020.
Billing will be the next ASUW president, winning 50.8% (802) of the vote, ahead of independent candidates JT Lucero and Naomi Snow. Billing’s platform emphasizes accessibility, and includes plans to conduct a campus-wide student survey, as well as increase lecture capture funding.
Williamson won the seat for vice president with 53.6% (852) of the vote over independent candidate Paytan Murray’s 43.6% (693). Williamson is the current director of the Queer Student Commission, and her platform includes updating ASUW bylaws and utilizing all-campus emails. Williamson also has plans to reform ASUW’s hiring practices to improve accessibility.
Adrien Chen — the only independent candidate to claim a position — narrowly beat Nathan Mitchell for director of university affairs with 52.7% (845) of the vote in contrast to Mitchell’s 45.5% (730). Chen is currently director of the Office of International Student Advocacy, and emphasized remote learning accessibility in his platform.
All other candidates ran unopposed under the informal Huskies for Change ticket, alongside Billing, Williamson, and Mitchell. Huskies for Change was the only full ticket running this election cycle, continuing a recent trend of uncontested elections.
Daniel Tadrous, who is an ASUW senator and volunteer for the Middle Eastern Student Commission, will serve as the next director of diversity efforts. His platform includes advancing the Black Student Union’s seven demands, and working to improve Disability Resources for Students. Tadrous won 96.6% (1,283) of the vote.
Brent Seto, who has experience in the ASUW Senate, Asian Student Commission, and judicial committee, won 97.1% (1,355) of the vote for director of internal policy. A key plank of Seto’s platform is improving voter turnout and transparency in ASUW elections, as well as mitigating uncontested elections.
Kisa Batool, who ran on a platform focusing on equity and accessibility among RSOs, won 97.0% (1,301) of the vote to become the next director of programming.
Ben Roscoe, a current ASUW senator, will be the next director of community relations. Roscoe, who ran on a platform that involves “advocating for commuter and transfer student-specific programming,” won 96.7% (1,335) of the vote.
Kennedy Patterson, the current director of programming, won 97.1% (1,313) of the vote for director of campus partnerships. In a recent forum appearance, Patterson said she hopes to reinstate the student safety advisory board and increase resources for UW counselors.
Reach News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton.
