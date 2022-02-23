Huskies on the Hill hosts virtual lobbying for undergraduate and graduate students to engage with legislators

Huskies on the Hill, an annual event to connect students to Washington state legislators, took place Feb. 17. Undergraduate and graduate students both participated to lobby for House Bills (HB) and Senate Bills (SB) pertinent to students. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s event was held virtually.
The second Huskies on the Hill event to be held virtually, this year’s event utilized Discord to create a central location for participants to ask questions and gather with their team. Huskies on the Hill divided students into team rooms and a common lounge to discuss important legislation and mingle with peers across programs. Students with majors outside of public policy and political science were encouraged to participate in the event
“We chose Discord as the platform for Huskies on the Hill because it allowed for students to have a central chatting location and move to voice channels or Zoom as they see fit,” Lauren Newton, organizing director of the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS), said. “We wanted to provide flexibility for students and direct access to resources and staff.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, separate lobbying days were held for undergraduate and graduate students. The decision to combine both events into one day required extensive planning between ASUW and GPSS.
“We had a really great collaborative relationship during [the legislative reception], so when it came down to Huskies on the Hill it made sense to continue that and work together, especially since a lot of our policy priorities are very similar,” Newton said.
Joel Anderson, policy director of GPSS, monitors state legislation in real-time as it passes through the house and senate. Many bills he followed — such as HB 1736, aimed at decreasing state loans, and HB 1601, aimed at providing services to students experiencing homelessness at community and technical colleges — align with the interests of both undergraduate and graduate student communities.
“We thought having a larger response from all students at UW would just show how unified we are and passionate about these asks,” Newton said.
Students participants only had one minute to tell a compelling story to either the legislator or aide to convince them to support the bill. For many students, this was their first time speaking directly to a legislator.
One of the participants, first-year student Thomas Tumbokon, said he enjoyed the event and plans on returning next year.
“SB 5789 was particularly important to me,” Tumbokon wrote in a Discord message. “SB 5789 is a program to increase our State’s [Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA)] completion rate. FAFSA is important because it’s the only way we can give financial need-based aid in addition to our Husky Promise [scholarship program].”
According to Anderson, Washington state has the second-fewest students that complete a FAFSA application. This bill incentivizes completion pathways through a community approach known as the Washington Career and College Pathways Innovation Challenge Program.
“My interaction with Senator [Joe] Nguyen’s legislative aide was memorable because he said that he believed the senator is a supporter of these bills and he revealed the senator was himself a FAFSA recipient,” Tumbokon said in a Discord message.
This year marked the first time Newton and Anderson participated in Huskies on the Hill. Prior to beginning his graduate program at the Evans School of Public Policy, Anderson had lobbied and worked with political campaigns.
“Having any sort of experience talking with legislators, it just makes you feel more comfortable,” Anderson said. “They want to have a constructive conversation, they're the ones whocan decide to vote yes on a bill, maybe co-sponsor bill, or something like that, and so the more organized and compelling evidence we can present to them, the better chance we have.”
Both Newton and Anderson were surprised by the willingness of participants to volunteer for extra sessions.
“There were a number of students who told really, really compelling stories about, you know, again why Washington state establishing a state-based student loan program would be beneficial to them, or why having access to increased flexibility with Washington college grant fundswould allow them to afford non-educational expenses that currently are really tight within their budget,” Anderson said.
Anderson noted that, despite partisan affiliation, the interactions with legislators were constructive. Even those who could not support the bills students advocated for assured students that while they disagreed with the underlying mechanism, the legislators still want to fight against growing student debt, for example.
“Regardless of whether students had legislative or advocacy experience or not, I thought the stories told were amazing and they were really impactful,” Anderson said. “It was great, I just really enjoyed it.”
Anderson made note of several lessons learned to apply to next year’s session. The major issue he hopes to address next year is the timing of the event.
“The majority of the bills we were supporting were coming from the House and all of them had passed the House already so it put us in a really interesting position,” Anderson said. “Most of our meetings were with representativesand we were talking to them about bills that had already passed and, in many cases, that they had already voted on.”
Despite this challenge, students engaged legislators in dialogues about broader issues captured within the bills by sharing their personal experiences.
“Being able to tell the legislature or legislator why you’re grateful for their support and then just giving them additional statistics and giving them students stories to be able to share with colleagues … I still think that there’s a lot of value in sharing those students' stories and reaffirming why we're supporting this, why we're still tracking it,” Anderson said.
Anderson and Newton plan on participating in Huskies on the Hill next year to apply lessons learned and to continue to support student voices.
“I appreciate [that] we are able to just be open and say like well, we support this, we know that you didn’t, so let's just talk about it, let’s figure it out,” Anderson said.
