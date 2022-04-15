Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to the Supreme Court

On April 7, the Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. She will be its first Black woman.
President Joe Biden nominated Jackson on Feb. 25 to replace retiring Justice Steven Breyer. Biden promised to nominate the first Black female justice to the Supreme Court during a 2020 primary debate.
“Presidents have always considered a variety of factors in wanting the Supreme Court to be a representative body,” Scott Lemieux, assistant teaching professor of political science, said. “Those factors have changed over time, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong or inappropriate about that.”
Biden celebrated with Judge Jackson following the announcement of her confirmation.
“Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America.”
Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote in which three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney from Utah, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joined 48 Democrats and two Independents who voted to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court.
“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” Romney tweeted. “While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”
Murkowski also stated her support for Jackson’s confirmation April 4.
“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski tweeted.
Within the context of these hearings, the changes to the court will likely be minimal.
“It’s not going to change the voting alignments on the court — it’s still going to be a six to three, conservative to moderately liberal split,” political science and law, societies & justice professor Michael McCann said. “[Though] I think it symbolically matters a great deal to a lot of people, certainly a lot of people of color and women.”
The confirmation was not surprising given Jackson’s qualifications and the Senate’s Democratic majority.
“In many ways, the confirmation hearings had very little to do about her,” McCann said. “They were really about Republicans playing symbolic politics for partisan gain.”
Jackson will replace Breyer after he steps down at the end of the court’s term this summer.
